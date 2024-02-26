Lado International Institute joins ICEF Japan-Korea Roadshow in search of new agents in international education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute, a leader in English as a Second Language (ESL) education in the Washington D.C. area, is pleased to announce its participation in Icef's Japan-Korea Roadshow, a prominent international education fair connecting educational institutions with agents and students from around the world.
With over 45 years of experience, LADO International Institute offers high-quality English programs tailored to the unique needs and goals of each student. Accredited by SEVIS, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, LADO enables students to obtain their I-20 form, a crucial document for Embassy interviews, facilitating the application for the F-1 Visa to enter the United States as a student. To streamline this process, LADO has an International Admissions Department that guides prospective students through the document processing process in a personalized manner. The department is responsible for:
• Advising students on the requirements and steps of the F-1 Visa.
• Sending the I-20 form to accepted students in their chosen program.
• Guiding students in preparing for the Embassy interview and required documents.
• Addressing any questions or concerns related to the visa process or the ESL program.
The 2024 ICEF Korea-Japan Roadshow focuses specifically on the markets of South Korea and Japan, two countries with a high demand for international education. At this event, Lado International Institute will have the opportunity to connect with educational agents and other key professionals in these markets to promote its ESL program and recruit new students.
"We are excited to participate in the Icef Japan-Korea Roadshow this year," said Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of Lado International Institute. "It is an exceptional opportunity for us to connect with new educational agents and show them what Lado has to offer. We are looking forward to finding new partners who share our passion for international education and who can help us recruit and guide future Lado students."
Lado International Institute offers a quality educational experience for international students looking to improve their English proficiency and immerse themselves in American culture. With rigorous academic programs, personalized support, and a prime location in the heart of Washington D.C., Lado is the ideal choice for students seeking a world-class education.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
With over 45 years of experience, LADO International Institute offers high-quality English programs tailored to the unique needs and goals of each student. Accredited by SEVIS, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, LADO enables students to obtain their I-20 form, a crucial document for Embassy interviews, facilitating the application for the F-1 Visa to enter the United States as a student. To streamline this process, LADO has an International Admissions Department that guides prospective students through the document processing process in a personalized manner. The department is responsible for:
• Advising students on the requirements and steps of the F-1 Visa.
• Sending the I-20 form to accepted students in their chosen program.
• Guiding students in preparing for the Embassy interview and required documents.
• Addressing any questions or concerns related to the visa process or the ESL program.
The 2024 ICEF Korea-Japan Roadshow focuses specifically on the markets of South Korea and Japan, two countries with a high demand for international education. At this event, Lado International Institute will have the opportunity to connect with educational agents and other key professionals in these markets to promote its ESL program and recruit new students.
"We are excited to participate in the Icef Japan-Korea Roadshow this year," said Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of Lado International Institute. "It is an exceptional opportunity for us to connect with new educational agents and show them what Lado has to offer. We are looking forward to finding new partners who share our passion for international education and who can help us recruit and guide future Lado students."
Lado International Institute offers a quality educational experience for international students looking to improve their English proficiency and immerse themselves in American culture. With rigorous academic programs, personalized support, and a prime location in the heart of Washington D.C., Lado is the ideal choice for students seeking a world-class education.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
Lado International Institute
+1 617-599-7036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok