Innovative Book Business Concept Map Now Available
Today marks the unveiling of a new tool aimed at helping inexperienced authors understand the book business.WESTWOOD, NJ, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Book Business Concept Map offers a comprehensive, visual guide to navigate the complexities of the book business.
The Concept Map starts at the point when the manuscript is completed or almost finished. From there, It presents a view of the publishing ecosystem, covering critical areas such as business, marketing and publishing elements. By integrating these elements into a single, intuitive framework, the Concept Map allows authors to make informed decisions, identify new opportunities, and craft innovative strategies. The Concept Map includes links to supplementary material designed to make the Map more valuable to the users.
The Book Business Concept Map is an innovative tool created by Hank Quense, an author and lecturer with more than twenty years experience in the book business.
"I’m thrilled to introduce the Book Business Concept Map to the publishing community," said Quense. "My goal was to create a tool that not only simplifies the complexity of the industry but also inspires creativity and strategic thinking. I believe that this Concept Map will become a valuable resource for anyone looking to understand the world of publishing."
The Book Business Concept Map is contained on a single webpage that is free to read.
