New innovative Whiteboards Unveiled to Inspire Fiction Writing and Overcome Publishing Hurdles

easel image

whiteboard image

Whiteboards are aimed at middle-schoolers and unpublished writers

Whiteboards are graphical books”
— Hank Quense
WESTWOOD, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative step towards fostering creativity and providing solutions for aspiring writers, Hank Quense is thrilled to announce the launch of his two new whiteboards; one is designed to spark imagination and other to address common publishing fears.

The "Fiction Writing Workshop for Kids" and "Why Are You Unpublished?" whiteboards are now available, offering unique platforms for writers of all ages to explore their potential and navigate the path to publication.

Fiction Writing Workshop for Kids: This interactive whiteboard is a creative haven for young minds eager to delve into the world of fiction writing. Designed specifically for children, the workshop offers engaging prompts and storytelling frameworks to help budding writers craft their own story. With an emphasis on fun and creativity, this whiteboard is an excellent resource for schools, libraries, and at-home learning.

Why Are You Unpublished?: Tackling one of the most daunting questions faced by writers, this whiteboard serves as a guide for aspiring authors struggling to break through the fear of attempting publication.

These whiteboards are available through this link: https://www.hankquense.online/whiteboards

Hankquense.online is a site where writers and authors can find a wealth of content to support their writing, publishing and marketing efforts. These new whiteboards are an example of the innovative tools and resources that empower writers to succeed.

henry g quense
Strange Worlds Publishing
hankquense@icloud.com
