Drummer Cindy Blackman Santana Announces Solo Jazz Tour Dates
EINPresswire.com/ -- After striking a rhythmic chord with ESPN’s new Monday Night Football anthem, Blackman Santana’s 2024 plans include a solo album and tours with the Cindy Blackman Santana Band and Santana.
World-renowned drummer and bandleader Cindy Blackman Santana will hit the road this year with her highly acclaimed and vibrant ensemble the Cindy Blackman Santana Band for multiple shows in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Portsmouth, NH, Baltimore, MD, and New York City. Audiences can expect an intimate and soulful musical journey as Cindy and her stellar band, including Aurélien Budynek (guitar), Felix Pastorious (bass), Emilio Modeste (saxophone), Zaccai Curtis (Piano), and JD Allen (saxophone, joining for select NYC shows), explore the depths of jazz, rock, and fusion alongside electrifying performances showcasing Blackman Santana’s signature drumming style.
The New York Sun praised last summer's New York City shows at Birdland, stating, "It’s hard to imagine a situation where she is not in charge of everything. Like the great drummer-leaders of modern jazz, she determines more than the beat and the tempo."
Blackman Santana says, "I'm thrilled to bring my band to the East Coast! We're excited to connect with the audience and share the energy and passion we bring to the music."
For tickets, visit https://cindyblackmansantana.com/.
Blackman Santana struck a rhythmic chord last fall with the highly anticipated launch of ESPN’s new Monday Night Football anthem where she, alongside eight-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton and multi-generational artist Snoop Dogg, reimagined the Phil Collins classic “In the Air Tonight.”
This year, Blackman Santana will navigate seamlessly between her own ensemble and the iconic Santana collective, which kicks off another set of dates in May as part of the more than ten-year residency An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at House of Blues Las Vegas, a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist, as well as on the Santana and Counting Crows Oneness Tour 2024 with dates across the U.S. this summer.
Next, Blackman Santana will head back into the studio for her upcoming solo album, a testament to her enduring musical legacy and unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of sound.
Cindy Blackman Santana Band 2024 Tour Dates:
March 14 - South Jazz Kitchen - Philadelphia, PA
March 15 - The Carlyle Room - Washington D.C.
March 16 - The Carlyle Room - Washington D.C.
July 4 - Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club - Portsmouth, NH
July 5 - Keystone Korner Baltimore - Baltimore, MD
July 6 - Keystone Korner Baltimore - Baltimore, MD
July 7 - Keystone Korner Baltimore - Baltimore, MD
July 9 - Birdland - New York, NY
July 10 - Birdland - New York, NY
July 11 - Birdland - New York, NY
July 12 - Birdland - New York, NY
July 13 - Birdland - New York, NY
For more information, visit https://cindyblackmansantana.com/.
For tour dates with Santana, visit https://tour.santana.com/.
About Cindy Blackman Santana:
Cindy Blackman Santana is a virtuoso drummer whose artistry spans the realms of jazz and rock. As a bandleader and musician, Cindy is a sound innovator with a passion for pushing creative boundaries and exploring movement and change. She is as known for the nuances and colors she brings to her beats and fills as she is for the sheer power of her soulful playing. From the beginning of her career as a busking street performer in New York City in the ’80s through the present day, Cindy has been touring the globe and making albums with artists including Pharoah Sanders, Cassandra Wilson, Bill Laswell, Joss Stone, Joe Henderson, Buckethead, Don Pullen, Hugh Masakela, and Angela Bofill. She writes, records and performs with her own bands, Cindy Blackman Santana Group and Another Lifetime, which released its critically acclaimed self-titled debut in 2010. In 2011 she joined forces with Vernon Reid, Jack Bruce and John Medeski to form the critically acclaimed Spectrum Road, which released an album and tour dedicated to the music of Tony Williams. From 1992 to 2007 and again in 2014 and 2015 she was the drummer in Lenny Kravitz’s band, performing through multiple world tours and hit albums. In 2016, Cindy joined Santana full-time and has been mesmerizing audiences around the globe ever since. Her drumming can be heard on multiple Santana albums, including Power of Peace with the Isley Brothers (2017), the EP In Search of Mona Lisa (2019), Africa Speaks (2019), and Blessings and Miracles (2021). Her solo album Give the Drummer Some (2020) and subsequent touring with the Cindy Blackman Santana Band highlights songs that span the realm of jazz, rock, and funk and showcase Cindy’s incredible versatility both behind the kit and in front of the microphone. Last fall, she joined music superstars Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg for a reimagining of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” as the new musical anthem and show open for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. With it, she continues to build a body of work and artistic legacy that make her one of the finest drummers and recording artists of this or any generation.
