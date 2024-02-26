Tuberculosis Treatment Supporter Empowering Choma Communities.

Meet Remedy Sianduwe, 57, a dedicated Tuberculosis Treatment Supporter at Choma General Hospital. Her training in TB case finding, sensitisation, counselling, and contact tracing equips her to tackle the challenges associated with TB awareness and treatment in her community. Remedy’s joy lies in enlightening individuals about TB, dispelling misconceptions, and fostering a deeper understanding of the disease.

Remedy’s journey is not without obstacles. She encounters resistance from some individuals entrenched in myths, particularly those associating TB with witchcraft. However, despite the challenges, she remains steadfast in her commitment to eradicating misconceptions and promoting awareness about TB.

“I have utilised the training to assist individuals with TB in undergoing screening and adhering to treatment. I prioritise providing essential support and care to empower my clients to manage their health effectively. I firmly believe I have a significant role in eradicating TB,” she said.

Remedy says she is motivated by her work at the health facility in early TB detection and treatment, which has a significant role in helping reduce morbidity and limiting community spread – edging closer to Zambia’s goal of eliminating TB by 2030.

She is one of the Treatment supporters, under the USAID TBLON project implemented by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ), working with the Zambian government to strengthen community TB case detection and diagnosis.