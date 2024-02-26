Podcast: Expanding Opportunities to Join Business Aviation
Feb. 26, 2024
Throughout February, NBAA has marked Black History Month by recognizing the significant aviation contributions of African Americans and emphasizing the importance of ensuring our industry is open and welcoming to people from all backgrounds. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said support technician Jevon Jackson when he was offered an opportunity to enter aviation. “You never know if an opportunity like this will come ever again, [so I said] ‘I’m going to take a leap of faith.’ And that leap of faith took me to places I never even dreamt of.”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Vontre Curry, a commercial single-engine pilot and one of the first graduates from the Barrington Irving Technical Training School (BITTS)
- Barrington Irving, entrepreneur, author, round-the-world pilot and founder of several programs to attract African Americans to STEM+ educational opportunities and careers in aviation
- Jevon Jackson, BITTS graduate and support technician with Xtreme Aviation
