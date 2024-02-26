UK decarbonisations project H2H Saltend given green light for hydrogen energy site
Approval of planning permission for a cutting-edge 600-megawatt low carbon hydrogen production plant featuring carbon capture technology.
I am pleased that H2H Saltend has been granted planning permission, a vital step forward in decarbonising the Humber … CCUS clusters will be the starting point for a new industry in the UK”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equinor's H2H Saltend project achieves a significant milestone with the approval of planning permission for a cutting-edge 600-megawatt low carbon hydrogen production plant featuring carbon capture technology. This landmark development stands as one of the first of its magnitude to secure planning consent in the UK. By positioning the Humber region as a key international hub for low carbon hydrogen, Equinor is poised to make substantial strides in reducing carbon emissions while spearheading innovation in sustainable energy solutions.
— Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan
Furthermore, as a key component of Equinor's 'Hydrogen to Humber' vision, the project is set to deliver 1.8 gigawatts of low carbon hydrogen production capacity within the region. This substantial commitment represents nearly 20% of the UK's ambitious national target for 2030.
Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said: “I am pleased that H2H Saltend has been granted planning permission, a vital step forward in decarbonising the Humber while delivering jobs and growth to the region… CCUS clusters will be the starting point for a new industry in the UK, which is why we’ve committed up to £20 billion in early support and expect to bring forward 4GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030.”
Hydrogen Clusters: Providing The Foundations for the UK’s Hydrogen Market
Joe Howe, Academic Lead, Humber Industrial Cluster will be speaking at the inaugural World Hydrogen UK, taking place on 9 - 11 April 2024 in London, where he will be discussing the timelines of rolling out ‘hydrogen clusters’ to meet project net zero targets; its opportunities and challenges; as well the exploring its potential to decarbonise heavy industry.
Joe Howe will be joined by Chris Rowell, Head of Net Zero, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Tim Mays, Professor of Chemical and Materials Engineering, University of Bath; and Andy Thompson, Portfolio Director, Thames Estuary Growth Board, on the Hydrogen Clusters: Providing The Foundations for the UK’s Hydrogen Market panel discussion.
With UK hydrogen projects building momentum, make sure to join us at World Hydrogen UK from 9-11 April 2024 in London, as we look at Powering Progress with Clean Hydrogen in the UK
World Hydrogen UK will connect over 150 senior-level hydrogen professionals from across the entire hydrogen value chain, as they assemble to share best practice and gain insight into the UK’s ever-growing clean hydrogen industry.
Hear from over 50 leading hydrogen influencers across 3 information-rich days of tailored content, as they deliver expertise on how the hydrogen economy can be scaled up and the role hydrogen can play in decarbonising hard-to abate sectors.
Event topics and themes include:
• Clean Hydrogen Production
• Infrastructure Development
• Industrial Integration
• Policy and Regulation
• Investment and Funding
• Standards and Certifications
View the full brochure which includes the full list of speakers, sponsors, plus the full agenda of masterclasses, panels, presentations and case studies.
Connect with the experts and Register your place by Friday 15th March to Save up to €600 on your attendee pass!
For press attendance please get in touch with us today!
#WHUK #WHL #hydrogen
For more information about World Hydrogen UK:
Contact: Alex Sanchez – Senior Marketing Manager
Event dates: 9 – 11 April 2024
Event location: Pullman London St Pancras, London, UK
Organisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global
Email: alex.sanchez@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: https://www.worldhydrogenuk.com/
Source: https://www.equinor.com/news/uk/20240220-h2h-saltend-planning-permission-granted
Alex Sanchez
World Hydrogen Leaders
alex.sanchez@worldhydrogenleaders.com
+442070990600 ext.
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Twitter