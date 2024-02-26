Submit Release
UK decarbonisations project H2H Saltend given green light for hydrogen energy site

Approval of planning permission for a cutting-edge 600-megawatt low carbon hydrogen production plant featuring carbon capture technology.

I am pleased that H2H Saltend has been granted planning permission, a vital step forward in decarbonising the Humber … CCUS clusters will be the starting point for a new industry in the UK”
— Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equinor's H2H Saltend project achieves a significant milestone with the approval of planning permission for a cutting-edge 600-megawatt low carbon hydrogen production plant featuring carbon capture technology. This landmark development stands as one of the first of its magnitude to secure planning consent in the UK. By positioning the Humber region as a key international hub for low carbon hydrogen, Equinor is poised to make substantial strides in reducing carbon emissions while spearheading innovation in sustainable energy solutions.

Furthermore, as a key component of Equinor's 'Hydrogen to Humber' vision, the project is set to deliver 1.8 gigawatts of low carbon hydrogen production capacity within the region. This substantial commitment represents nearly 20% of the UK's ambitious national target for 2030.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said: “I am pleased that H2H Saltend has been granted planning permission, a vital step forward in decarbonising the Humber while delivering jobs and growth to the region… CCUS clusters will be the starting point for a new industry in the UK, which is why we’ve committed up to £20 billion in early support and expect to bring forward 4GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030.”

Hydrogen Clusters: Providing The Foundations for the UK’s Hydrogen Market

Joe Howe, Academic Lead, Humber Industrial Cluster will be speaking at the inaugural World Hydrogen UK, taking place on 9 - 11 April 2024 in London, where he will be discussing the timelines of rolling out 'hydrogen clusters' to meet project net zero targets; its opportunities and challenges; as well the exploring its potential to decarbonise heavy industry.

Joe Howe will be joined by Chris Rowell, Head of Net Zero, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Tim Mays, Professor of Chemical and Materials Engineering, University of Bath; and Andy Thompson, Portfolio Director, Thames Estuary Growth Board, on the Hydrogen Clusters: Providing The Foundations for the UK's Hydrogen Market panel discussion.


