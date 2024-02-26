Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,301 in the last 365 days.

New Director for the ILO Country Office for Indonesia and Timor-Leste

JAKARTA (ILO News) - The ILO Country Office for Indonesia and Timor-Leste has a new Director, Simrin Singh, who is a national of the United States of America. Previously, she served as the Director for the ILO Country Office for Sri Lanka and the Maldives for six years from 2017 to 2023.

Singh joined the ILO in 2000 in Tanzania, focusing on child labour and forced labour elimination for Anglophone Africa. In 2003, Singh moved to ILO headquarters in Geneva, continuing her work on child and forced labour by supporting programmes in South Asia and globally. She then served as Senior Specialist on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (2008-2017), based in the ILO Regional Office for Asia and Pacific, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Singh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Anthropology and Sociology from Connecticut College in the USA and a Master’s Degree in International Development Studies from The George Washington University, USA.

You just read:

New Director for the ILO Country Office for Indonesia and Timor-Leste

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more