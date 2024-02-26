Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,037 in the last 365 days.

Starnode Drives Brand Growth Through Strategic Social Media and Influencer Marketing

Shashwith Uthappa, CEO of Starnode - Social media Marketing and Influencer marketing Agency in Singapore

The Social Media Agency in Singapore That Masters the Influencer Code, Changing The Way The Marketing Message Is Received and Building Upto 400% Brand Growth

We're crafting strategies centred on a high return on influence so that brands can thrive amid the digital communication tsunamis, securing a coveted spot behind the velvet rope of market leadership.”
— Shashwith Uthappa, CEO, Starnode
SINGAPORE, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starnode, a social-first, content, and influencer marketing agency in Singapore, is set to transform brand-to-consumer engagement. Their mission is to tap into the potential of digital connections, given that the biggest shift in today’s marketing world is the way consumers research and buy products through social media.

"Social media is not just a platform but a fundamental connector of individuals in our society. Our expertise lies in connecting-the-marketing-dots with social. That’s how the agency name came about. The operative word was Node," says Shashwith Uthappa, CEO of Starnode. "We're not just building a social media presence; we're crafting strategies centred on metrics and a high return on influence so that brands can thrive amid the digital communication tsunamis, securing a coveted spot behind the velvet rope of market leadership."

Social media creates a level playing field for companies looking to communicate with their consumers in new and unique ways. Traditional brands typically have a specific marketing mix but don’t know how to seamlessly integrate social media strategies into it, to ensure every cog in the marketing machine is optimised for efficiency and high growth impact. As a brand, when you miss out on digital, social media, and influencer marketing, you're invisible to a generation that looks online first. Starnode combines its strategic social media expertise with influencer marketing agency services to develop comprehensive strategies that engage influencers, individuals, and consumers at all levels, ensuring brands are remembered.

Digital marketing has been around for decades, yet few brands win the game.

Brand leads have their own business priorities and would like to get someone who truly gets the pulse of consumer conversation, understands the brand personality, works with multiple stakeholders, ignites some critical thinking and can look at the big picture with you. From budget constraints, lack of documented strategy or clarity of channels to focus on to missed opportunities in community building - there are multiple pain points brands deal with. The agency makes order of that chaos.

This social media agency in Singapore, has a unique selling proposition that lies in blending AI technology, contextual relevance and offering complete communication solutions that navigate the cultural currents of the digital world.

Having an audience is a privilege, not a right and brands that fast-forward their pace of communications through long-term strategic influencer collaborations stand to reshape many aspects of their business - from product development, employee advocacy to customer experience and positive sentiment. With a deep understanding of the influencer code, Starnode promises to unlock up to 400% growth for its clients.

Combining speed with laser-sharp precision, Starnode ensures that brands achieve what truly matters—value. "We play to win," Uthappa adds. "Our goal is to help you amplify your brand, create buzz, and influence consumer behaviour."

Starnode has worked with clients in the B2C space, particularly the world’s largest FMCG brands, Music and Entertainment brands, Consumer Electronics and Sports & Fitness brands. In the B2B space, Starnode’s strengths lie in the Fintech and Education industries.

The agency understands the importance and impact social media can create in an always-on, technology enabled present (and future) and for brands seeking to create unshakeable fandom, epidemics of connections, and unrivalled growth, Starnode is the go-to social media marketing agency.

About Starnode

Starnode is a leading social-first, content marketing, and influencer marketing agency founded in Singapore, with a focus on utilising social as a growth-hacking tool for SMEs.

For more information, visit https://starnode.pro

Contact:
Name: Shashwith Uthappa, CEO
Company: Starnode
Email: hello@starnode.pro
Website: https://starnode.pro

Shashwith Uthappa, CEO
Starnode
hello@starnode.pro
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

Starnode - Social media Marketing and Influencer marketing Agency in Singapore

You just read:

Starnode Drives Brand Growth Through Strategic Social Media and Influencer Marketing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more