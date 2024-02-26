UniUni Logo Peter Lu, CEO of UniUni

UniUni is truly a Canadian success story paving the way while building the infrastructure to deliver last-mile excellence for customers.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniUni experiences phenomenal growth delivering Canada’s last mile, from coast to coast

UniUni announced today that it has experienced 12,854% revenue growth in the past three years since 2021. UniUni is the fourth-fastest growing company in Canada, according to the Globe and Mail’s ‘Ranking of the Top Growing Companies’. UniUni’s approach to last-mile delivery has garnered widespread acclaim, with the company experiencing exponential growth in recent years.

UniUni is truly a Canadian success story. In addition to UniUni’s phenomenal growth across Canada, it has experienced similar growth in the U.S. after launching there just one year ago.

Reliably serving Canada Coast to Coast, UniUni achieves more than a 98.7% first-attempt delivery rate and a 99.68% closing-delivery rate. UniUni has opened and operates warehouses in Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Cambridge, Mississauga, North York, Oshawa, Ottawa, Brossard, Montréal, and Halifax.

As ecommerce continues to flourish, UniUni remains at the forefront of the industry paving the way for a future where convenience and efficiency converge seamlessly, while building the infrastructure to support growth and deliver last-mile excellence for customers.

UniUni combines economical, dependable, and secure delivery services according to its clients. One of its clients disclosed that they use many options, and UniUni’s performance is at the very top. Tech-driven innovation, and an asset-light model, enable UniUni to provide affordable delivery services to local, regional, national, and international ecommerce clients.

CEO Peter Liu proudly stated: “We have thousands of drivers making on-time deliveries across Canada and the U.S. Our company has seen our number of active daily drivers grow by more than 400% over the past 12 months. UniUni's commitment to empowering drivers has been instrumental in our ability to thrive amidst the dynamic ecommerce landscape," remarked Lu. "By providing unparalleled access to opportunities and delivering exceptional service, we are driving innovation and setting new standards within the industry.”

About UniUni

UniUni, a North American leader in last-mile logistics, serves Canadians, from Coast to Coast, and is rapidly expanding across the United States. Founded in 2019, UniUni’s tech-driven innovation and crowdsourcing delivery model offers fast, economical, and reliable services to local, national, and international ecommerce clients.

UniUni’s drivers, warehouse staff, and management team work to meet and exceed customer expectations, supported by nationwide infrastructure, and the company’s relentless pursuit of technological innovation. With ecommerce sales in Canada soaring to an estimated $73.4 billion in 2023, according to Statista, the demand for efficient and reliable delivery solutions has never been higher. UniUni has emerged as a key facilitator of this demand, leveraging its diverse team, technological innovation and state-of-the art warehouses to ensure swift and seamless last-mile delivery experiences for consumers nationwide.

