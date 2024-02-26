Award-Winning Country Chart-Topper Gary Pratt Releases New Single “Before Someone Gets Hurt”

Gary Pratt is a singer, songwriter and florist from Pittsburgh, PA. The single is taken from his 500K-Spotify streaming album “Something Worth Remembering.”

I have been in many relationships. I’ve been hurt and I’ve broken some hearts.”
— Gary Pratt

PITTSBURGH, PA, 15613, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country artist Gary Pratt has released a new single, “Before Someone Gets Hurt,” from his album, “Something Worth Remembering.” The song, written by Larry McCoy, Bart Butler, and Westin Davis, tells a story of love, fear, and the difficulty that comes with making the decision to end a relationship.

Pratt, who hails from the small town of Slickville, Pennsylvania, has experienced the ups and downs of relationships firsthand. He shares, “I have been in many relationships. I’ve been hurt and I’ve broken some hearts. We all tend to paint a perfect picture of ourselves when we start into a relationship, but when the true people emerge, it just doesn’t work out. There is always one person out of the two who hurts much more than the other.”

Fueled by his own personal experiences, Pratt’s emotional and heartfelt vocals bring the lyrics of “Before Someone Gets Hurt” to life. The song is a reminder that sometimes it’s better to end a relationship before it causes more pain in the long run.

https://open.spotify.com/track/19DfhGPXjifJEQrrUwVncw

This new single is just one of the many highlights from Pratt’s album, “Something Worth Remembering.” Released in March 2021, the album is a tribute to his late brother and features a combination of Pratt’s original songs and those written by hit Nashville songwriters. The album also features collaborations with award-winning artists Matt Westin and Savannah (Nider).

Pratt’s music has been gaining recognition throughout the country music industry. He has over 500K streams on Spotify, multiple iTunes Top 10 singles, and a chart-topping National Radio Hits single. He has also won several awards, including the International Singer Songwriter Awards in 2021 and Independent Music Network Awards in 2023.

With his powerful vocals and relatable lyrics, Gary Pratt continues to captivate audiences with his heartfelt storytelling and energetic performances. “Before Someone Gets Hurt” is just another example of his talent and passion for creating meaningful country music.

Gary Pratt is currently working on his follow-up album, due in 2024.

To learn more about Gary Pratt and his music, visit his website at www.garyprattmusic.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Award-Winning Country Chart-Topper Gary Pratt Releases New Single “Before Someone Gets Hurt”

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Award-Winning Country Chart-Topper Gary Pratt Releases New Single “Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Groundbreaking Anthem “Breaking Through” Empowers Listeners to Overcome Life’s Obstacles
Cliff & Susan Celebrate Arkansas Mini-Tour with new Single “A Natural State”
View All Stories From This Author