Award-Winning Country Chart-Topper Gary Pratt Releases New Single “Before Someone Gets Hurt”

Gary Pratt is a singer, songwriter and florist from Pittsburgh, PA. The single is taken from his 500K-Spotify streaming album “Something Worth Remembering.”

PITTSBURGH, PA, 15613, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country artist Gary Pratt has released a new single, “Before Someone Gets Hurt,” from his album, “Something Worth Remembering.” The song, written by Larry McCoy, Bart Butler, and Westin Davis, tells a story of love, fear, and the difficulty that comes with making the decision to end a relationship.

Pratt, who hails from the small town of Slickville, Pennsylvania, has experienced the ups and downs of relationships firsthand. He shares, “I have been in many relationships. I’ve been hurt and I’ve broken some hearts. We all tend to paint a perfect picture of ourselves when we start into a relationship, but when the true people emerge, it just doesn’t work out. There is always one person out of the two who hurts much more than the other.”

Fueled by his own personal experiences, Pratt’s emotional and heartfelt vocals bring the lyrics of “Before Someone Gets Hurt” to life. The song is a reminder that sometimes it’s better to end a relationship before it causes more pain in the long run.

https://open.spotify.com/track/19DfhGPXjifJEQrrUwVncw

This new single is just one of the many highlights from Pratt’s album, “Something Worth Remembering.” Released in March 2021, the album is a tribute to his late brother and features a combination of Pratt’s original songs and those written by hit Nashville songwriters. The album also features collaborations with award-winning artists Matt Westin and Savannah (Nider).

Pratt’s music has been gaining recognition throughout the country music industry. He has over 500K streams on Spotify, multiple iTunes Top 10 singles, and a chart-topping National Radio Hits single. He has also won several awards, including the International Singer Songwriter Awards in 2021 and Independent Music Network Awards in 2023.

With his powerful vocals and relatable lyrics, Gary Pratt continues to captivate audiences with his heartfelt storytelling and energetic performances. “Before Someone Gets Hurt” is just another example of his talent and passion for creating meaningful country music.

Gary Pratt is currently working on his follow-up album, due in 2024.

To learn more about Gary Pratt and his music, visit his website at www.garyprattmusic.com.