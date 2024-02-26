Loyal Launches Carousel, an innovative discovery app service for MVNOs
Driving incremental revenue and a better customer experienceCARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyal, a leading global mobile app publisher and mobile media innovator, announced the debut of Carousel, an innovative discovery app service for MVNOs. Designed to transform the app installation experience, Carousel delivers new revenue opportunity for MVNOs, and an efficient user-friendly experience, setting a new standard in the market.
Engineered exclusively for Mobile Virtual Network Operators [MVNOs], Carousel simplifies the app management process and reduces user churn. Carousel helps users discover pre-loaded apps and provides users with an easy way to install apps from every category. Carousel’s simple, easy to use interface improves user engagement, optimizes app accessibility, and helps MVNOs maximize billable devices. As a trusted app publisher, Loyal can load Carousel with apps that users love and share ongoing app revenue with MVNOs, instead of offering the traditional one-time installation fee.
“Introducing Carousel to the market marks a significant milestone for us. Our dedicated team has meticulously crafted a solution that not only alleviates existing challenges faced by MVNOs but also enriches the end-user experience” said Tom Kenney, Loyal’s CEO and Cofounder. “Carousel is poised to deliver substantial added value to users and open new revenue streams for MVNOs”.
Carousel is a lightweight app that enables seamless app integration at the factory, managing valuable time and resources, while users enjoy a simple to use app management experience. Carousel’s refined method of app discovery and management keeps users engaged and, at just 7MB, it frees up plenty of space for additional factory app preloads.
“Carousel redefines the way our customers discover and manage their apps, streamlining the process with unparalleled ease and efficiency. It also opens up a new revenue stream for us, enabling further investment in delivering excellence to our customers” said Paul Greene, CEO of Stand Up Wireless.
Loyal’s Carousel is available now for MVNOs to integrate within their latest device models. This launch reinforces Loyal’s commitment to being a leader in mobile innovation. To discover more about Carousel and other innovations offered by Loyal, visit us at www.loyal.app.
About Loyal:
Loyal is a global leader in app publishing and mobile media solutions. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Loyal continues to elevate the mobile ecosystem through products that enhance user engagement, drive revenue for partners, and unmatched audience targeting to advertisers.
Joao K Machado
Loyal Foundry Inc
+1 949-400-6468
joao@loya.app
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn