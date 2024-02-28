ROYBI To Make Its Digital Edutainment World Available On LG Smart TVs
ROYBI announced today its agreement with LG Electronics to make RoybiVerse available as the pioneering children’s educational app on millions of LG smart TVs.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROYBI INC, the innovative trailblazer behind the world's first-ever immersive and interactive learning platform, utilizing robotics, AI, and the metaverse, proudly announced today its strategic partnership with LG Electronics. This collaboration will bring their groundbreaking educational platform, RoybiVerse, to millions of LG smart TVs worldwide, providing an unparalleled experience for young learners.
Since its inception with the Time Magazine award-winning ROYBI Robot in 2019, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of educational technology. Their latest venture, RoybiVerse, unveiled at the Consumer Technology Association conference in January 2023 (CES 2023, Las Vegas), has garnered widespread acclaim and support from media and industry experts across the globe. In its beta phase, the company is expeditiously forging partnerships with renowned EdTech experts, institutions, and enterprises to make RoybiVerse accessible to millions of children, parents, and educators worldwide.
"We have consistently pursued unconventional methods to engage children in learning. We are honored to collaborate with LG Electronics, an industry leader in innovation and technology. Our shared vision is to revolutionize education through virtual and immersive learning environments that captivate and inspire. Through this partnership, we are transforming living rooms into mesmerizing and interactive educational spaces." said Elnaz Sarraf, Founder and CEO of ROYBI.
The RoybiVerse platform is slated to launch on LG smart TVs in the first half of this year, expanding the company's reach to millions of children and enriching their learning experiences. Furthermore, ROYBI is broadening its audience to K-12 students by offering additional content through recent partnerships. RoybiVerse is also actively seeking content partnerships with developers, institutions, and enterprises, inviting them to contribute to this groundbreaking platform.
About ROYBI
ROYBI is a pioneer in the edutainment industry, offering a comprehensive platform that includes the celebrated ROYBI Robot, an educational companion robot for kids, and RoybiVerse, an immersive virtual learning platform. Tailored for learners ranging from pre-K to 12th grade, ROYBI’s diverse content is crafted to enrich and motivate young minds on their educational journey.
