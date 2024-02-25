Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,179 in the last 365 days.

Tyler Cartwright from Atlanta GA Wins the 2024 World Sign Spinning Championship

Tyler Cartwright Wins 2024 WSSC

Tyler Cartwright Wins 2024 WSSC

Tyler Cartwright Wins 2024 WSSC w/Rami and Theo

2024 World Sign Spinning Championship Competitors

Tyler Cartwright is the winner of the 2024 World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on 2/24/24.

I expected to do well but I didn't think I would place 1st, especially after seeing everyone else's rounds.”
— Tyler Cartwright

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Cartwright is the winner of the 2024 World Sign-Spinning Championship on Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

The Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship is a one-of-a-kind showcase of urban athleticism and creativity where extreme sports meets advertising, featuring a battle of world's best Sign Spinners.

WHAT: Competitors from over 40 U.S. cities and 10 international locations, including legendary 4-time World Champion Kadeem Johnson and Viral Sign Spinning Sensation Matthew Doolan, showcased their legendary skills in this ultimate competition for the title of the World’s Sign Spinning Champion.

WHO: Tyler Cartwright from Atlanta GA is the 2024 World Champion. Kendric Washington from Washington DC took 2nd place. Zack Blaylock from Raleigh NC/Miami FL received 3rd place.

WHEN: Saturday, February 24th, 2024

WHERE: Fremont Street Experience - Las Vegas, NV, 1st Street Stage

"The World Sign Spinning Championship is an unstoppable force of raw talent and energy," said Max Durovic, co-founder of the AArrow Sign Spinners. "It's not just an athletic competition; it’s a work of art. (Sign) Spinners train all year for a shot at the #1 title and they put everything they have into their craft. There’s nothing like it out there"

The competition was a free public event and drew major attention and media coverage, including live-streaming on social media channels.

MEDIA OPP: Interview opportunities with Tyler Cartwright and other competitors are available.

CONTACTS: For more details, sponsorship opportunities, or interviews, please contact Mike Kenny or Joe Ambert at 323.944.2002 or WSSC@AArrowAds.com.

About AArrow Sign Spinners:
Founded in 2002, AArrow Sign Spinners has evolved from a small startup into a global guerilla marketing leader, known for its energetic and creative advertising approach.

Joe Ambert
AArrow Sign Spinners
+1 323-944-2002
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Tyler Cartwright from Atlanta GA Wins the 2024 World Sign Spinning Championship

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more