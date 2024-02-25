Tyler Cartwright from Atlanta GA Wins the 2024 World Sign Spinning Championship

Tyler Cartwright Wins 2024 WSSC Tyler Cartwright Wins 2024 WSSC w/Rami and Theo 2024 World Sign Spinning Championship Competitors

Tyler Cartwright is the winner of the 2024 World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on 2/24/24.

I expected to do well but I didn't think I would place 1st, especially after seeing everyone else's rounds.” — Tyler Cartwright

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Cartwright is the winner of the 2024 World Sign-Spinning Championship on Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

The Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship is a one-of-a-kind showcase of urban athleticism and creativity where extreme sports meets advertising, featuring a battle of world's best Sign Spinners.

WHAT: Competitors from over 40 U.S. cities and 10 international locations, including legendary 4-time World Champion Kadeem Johnson and Viral Sign Spinning Sensation Matthew Doolan, showcased their legendary skills in this ultimate competition for the title of the World’s Sign Spinning Champion.

WHO: Tyler Cartwright from Atlanta GA is the 2024 World Champion. Kendric Washington from Washington DC took 2nd place. Zack Blaylock from Raleigh NC/Miami FL received 3rd place.

WHEN: Saturday, February 24th, 2024

WHERE: Fremont Street Experience - Las Vegas, NV, 1st Street Stage

"The World Sign Spinning Championship is an unstoppable force of raw talent and energy," said Max Durovic, co-founder of the AArrow Sign Spinners. "It's not just an athletic competition; it’s a work of art. (Sign) Spinners train all year for a shot at the #1 title and they put everything they have into their craft. There’s nothing like it out there"

The competition was a free public event and drew major attention and media coverage, including live-streaming on social media channels.

About AArrow Sign Spinners:

Founded in 2002, AArrow Sign Spinners has evolved from a small startup into a global guerilla marketing leader, known for its energetic and creative advertising approach.