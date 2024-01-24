Local competitors will travel to Las Vegas for the 2024 World Sign-Spinning Championship in 1 month

2024 World Sign Spinning Championship Logo AArrow Sign Spinners Logo 2019 WSSC Competitors

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-of-a-kind showcase of urban athleticism and creativity will erupt at the 2024 World Sign-Spinning Championship, returning to Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in 1 month on February 24, 2024. Hosted by AArrow Inc, This event is where extreme sports meets advertising, featuring a battle of world's best Sign Spinners.

WHAT: Competitors from over 40 U.S. cities and 10 international locations, including legendary 4-time World Champion Kadeem Johnson and Viral Sign Spinning Sensation Matthew Doolan, will showcase their legendary skills in this ultimate competition for the title of the World’s Sign Spinning Champion.

WHO: The Best Sign Spinners, local and international, will demonstrate their signature sign spinning talents.

WHEN: Saturday, February 24th, 2024

WHERE: Fremont Street Experience - Las Vegas, NV, 1st Street Stage

"The World Sign Spinning Championship is an unstoppable force of raw talent and energy," said Max Durovic, co-founder of the AArrow Sign Spinners. "It's not just an athletic competition; it’s a work of art. (Sign) Spinners train all year for a shot at the #1 title and they put everything they have into their craft. There’s nothing like it out there"

The competition will be a free public event, promising to draw major attention and media coverage, including live-streaming on social media channels.

MEDIA OPP: Opportunities include footage of sign spinners, learning sessions with top performers, and interviews with local competitors.

CONTACTS: For more details, sponsorship opportunities, or interviews, please contact Mike Kenny or Joe Ambert at 323.944.2002 or WSSC@AArrowAds.com.

About AArrow Sign Spinners:

Founded in 2002, AArrow Sign Spinners has evolved from a small startup into a global guerilla marketing leader, known for its energetic and creative advertising approach.

