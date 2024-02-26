Nextern Vietnam Streamlines Operations with Epicor Cloud, Powered by Data V Tech
The deployment of Epicor Cloud with Data V Tech team has been a significant step forward. The system has allowed us to continuously update new features, maximizing the use of cloud technology.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXTERN VIETNAM STREAMLINES OPERATIONS WITH EPICOR CLOUD, POWERED BY DATA V TECH
— Mr. Ngoc Anh Vy, Financial Manager at Nextern Vietnam
Nextern, a collaborative medical device company headquartered in the United States with a subsidiary in Vietnam, specializes in product design, development, and manufacturing for the medical industry. To effectively leverage its core competencies and accelerate commercial activities, Nextern Vietnam sought a robust cloud-based solution to streamline operations and facilitate global expansion, as well as a consulting firm with industry-specific experience to ensure a seamless and rapid deployment. Eventually, Nextern Vietnam selected Epicor Cloud and Data V Tech.
WHY EPICOR CLOUD AND DATA V TECH?
Nextern Vietnam aims to expand globally while minimizing IT overheads by harnessing the power of the cloud with Epicor Cloud. The company seeks seamless integration and reporting across multiple companies while reducing reliance on external IT resources. Nextern Vietnam collaborated with Data V Tech, an experienced Epicor Alliance Partner in cross-border ERP projects, to deploy Epicor Cloud and achieve their objectives. The results are as follows.
KEY BENEFITS
RAPID SYSTEM DEPLOYMENT
Nextern Vietnam successfully utilized the roll-out model implemented by the parent company to support the deployment startup process. In just three months, it was able to put the ERP system into use, ensuring uninterrupted business operations.
CONTINUOUS SYSTEM UPDATES
Using cloud technology, Nextern Vietnam seamlessly updates its system to maximize functionality. The system stays up to date with evolving business needs. It also facilitates data flow and communication between different departments, subsidiaries, and partners, improving collaboration and decision-making. Nextern Vietnam is now able to streamline processes, automate repetitive tasks, and increase overall productivity across departments and locations.
REAL-TIME DATA CONSOLIDATION
Epicor Kinetic facilitates data consolidation and unified reporting across multiple companies, including Nextern Vietnam. Data consolidation enables centralized control of enterprise-wide data, making it easier to manage and ensure compliance with regulations or industry-specific standards. As a result, Nextern Vietnam can now enhance decision-making with timely insights.
COST MINIMIZATION
Epicor Cloud empowers Nextern Vietnam's teams to achieve more with fewer resources. It eliminates the need for additional resources with knowledge and experience to manage the ERP system or upgrades. This results in increased profit margins and improved financial performance. Cost savings from minimizing overheads can be redirected towards strategic investments in innovation, expansion into new markets, research and development, or other growth initiatives, promoting long-term sustainability and competitiveness.
***
Ngoc Anh Vy, Financial Manager at Nextern Vietnam, shares, "The deployment of Epicor Cloud with Data V Tech team has been a significant step forward in our management approach. The system has allowed us to quickly implement and continuously update new features, maximizing the use of cloud technology. Having Data V Tech as our deployment and support partner not only reduces time and costs but also allows us to focus on product development and expanding our market."
In conclusion, Nextern Vietnam's success story highlights the strategic adoption of Epicor Cloud, supported by Data V Tech, to optimize business processes, reduce costs, and facilitate global expansion in the competitive medical device industry.
***
ABOUT DATA V TECH SOLUTIONS COMPANY LTD.
Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd. is an experienced Epicor Alliance Partner with expertise in cross-border ERP projects in the medical device industry. The company specializes in digital transformation services, including ERP implementation (both cloud and on-premises), e-commerce, enterprise content management, mobile solutions, multi-system integrations, and machine monitoring solutions (IoT). Data V Tech helps organizations achieve operational excellence and foster growth through modern technological solutions by prioritizing a deep understanding of each client's business requirements.
