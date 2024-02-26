Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,856 in the last 365 days.

COS Systems arranges first US conference day dedicated to Open Access with Connected America and industry partners

COS Systems logo

COS Systems is joining forces with Connected America to arrange a North American premiere - the first conference day exclusively dedicated to OA Networks.

This conference day is the place to be to build the knowledge and connections needed to start or improve your own Open Access journey.”
— Isak Finér, CRO, COS Systems
NEW YORK, NY, NY, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COS Systems is joining forces with Connected America to arrange a North American premiere - the first conference day exclusively dedicated to discuss Open Access Networks.

The interest in North America for the infrastructure approach to Fiber Optic Networks that the Open Access model promotes has exploded in recent years, but there are still many questions about how to develop and operate this type of network successfully.

The pre-event, taking place March 11th, the day prior to Terrapin’s Connected America 2024, Irving Convention Center Dallas, consists of a keynote as well as three panels. The day continues into the evening with social events for networking opportunities with industry leaders and Open Access Network experts from North America and beyond.


Keynote
Understanding the Increasing Popularity of Open Access and key business model considerations for success - Insights from Mikael Philipsson, CEO, COS Systems

Panel Discussion I
Three Layers of an Open Access Network: A Thorough Look at Roles and Responsibilities

Panel Discussion II
Exploring the Advantages of Open Access Networks for Internet Service Providers and Their Operations Support Requirements

Panel Discussion III
Navigating the Choice of Tech Stack for Open-Access Networks: Key Considerations for Success.

The event gathers stakeholders with different backgrounds and will shed light on how to run an Open Access Network successfully and why it could and should be part of the solution to bridge the digital divide in North America.


Isak Finer, CRO at COS Systems and the initiator of the Open Access Day explains the purpose, “I have had hundreds if not thousands of discussions about Open Access during my ten years working in this industry in North America. Still today there are many unanswered questions, even though there is a large consensus on best practices for Open Access that has been proven across the world. This conference day is an effort to gather thought leaders in one room, providing a smorgasbord of experts for those interested in learning more. The place to be to build knowledge and connections needed to start or improve your own Open Access journey.”


About COS Systems:
COS Systems is a leading provider of cloud-hosted network management and billing solutions for service providers. COS Business Engine is a proven network management solution (BSS/OSS) supporting Service Providers and Open Access Networks. The end-to-end platform provides subscribers self-service and digital sales and marketing through an online marketplace. Service orders are automatically activated within a minute, and billing follows with no operator interaction. It offers a great user experience, increasing take rates and revenue. COS Systems has a global customer base and serves a wide range of service providers, including municipalities, utilities, network operators, and fiber ISPs. Learn more about COS Systems at www.cossystems.com.

Maren Buchmüller
COS Systems
+46 73 462 23 05
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

COS Systems - Open Access Explained in under 3 Minutes

You just read:

COS Systems arranges first US conference day dedicated to Open Access with Connected America and industry partners

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more