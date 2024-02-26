COS Systems arranges first US conference day dedicated to Open Access with Connected America and industry partners
COS Systems is joining forces with Connected America to arrange a North American premiere - the first conference day exclusively dedicated to OA Networks.
This conference day is the place to be to build the knowledge and connections needed to start or improve your own Open Access journey.”NEW YORK, NY, NY, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COS Systems is joining forces with Connected America to arrange a North American premiere - the first conference day exclusively dedicated to discuss Open Access Networks.
— Isak Finér, CRO, COS Systems
The interest in North America for the infrastructure approach to Fiber Optic Networks that the Open Access model promotes has exploded in recent years, but there are still many questions about how to develop and operate this type of network successfully.
The pre-event, taking place March 11th, the day prior to Terrapin’s Connected America 2024, Irving Convention Center Dallas, consists of a keynote as well as three panels. The day continues into the evening with social events for networking opportunities with industry leaders and Open Access Network experts from North America and beyond.
Keynote
Understanding the Increasing Popularity of Open Access and key business model considerations for success - Insights from Mikael Philipsson, CEO, COS Systems
Panel Discussion I
Three Layers of an Open Access Network: A Thorough Look at Roles and Responsibilities
Panel Discussion II
Exploring the Advantages of Open Access Networks for Internet Service Providers and Their Operations Support Requirements
Panel Discussion III
Navigating the Choice of Tech Stack for Open-Access Networks: Key Considerations for Success.
The event gathers stakeholders with different backgrounds and will shed light on how to run an Open Access Network successfully and why it could and should be part of the solution to bridge the digital divide in North America.
Isak Finer, CRO at COS Systems and the initiator of the Open Access Day explains the purpose, “I have had hundreds if not thousands of discussions about Open Access during my ten years working in this industry in North America. Still today there are many unanswered questions, even though there is a large consensus on best practices for Open Access that has been proven across the world. This conference day is an effort to gather thought leaders in one room, providing a smorgasbord of experts for those interested in learning more. The place to be to build knowledge and connections needed to start or improve your own Open Access journey.”
About COS Systems:
COS Systems is a leading provider of cloud-hosted network management and billing solutions for service providers. COS Business Engine is a proven network management solution (BSS/OSS) supporting Service Providers and Open Access Networks. The end-to-end platform provides subscribers self-service and digital sales and marketing through an online marketplace. Service orders are automatically activated within a minute, and billing follows with no operator interaction. It offers a great user experience, increasing take rates and revenue. COS Systems has a global customer base and serves a wide range of service providers, including municipalities, utilities, network operators, and fiber ISPs. Learn more about COS Systems at www.cossystems.com.
