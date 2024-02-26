Hucu.ai launches intelligent messaging integration with PointClickCare to Enhance Communication in Post-Acute Care
Hucu’s intelligent yet simple patient-centered messaging will elevate collaboration and efficiency for care providers
Integration of Hucu.ai with PointClickCare will empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to enhance collaboration, mitigate real-time patient risk, and prioritize care effectively”CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hucu.ai today announced that its intelligent yet simple patient-centered messaging platform is now available in the PointClickCare Marketplace as an integrated option for PointClickCare customers. Hucu is already reshaping the post-acute landscape by ushering in a new era of communication excellence.
— Asif Khan, CEO of Hucu.ai
Hucu.ai has earned acclaim for its revolutionary HIPAA-compliant messaging platform, renowned for its seamless collaboration features and robust analytics capabilities. By facilitating cross-functional collaborations both within and across organizations like skilled nursing, long-term care facilities, and medical groups, Hucu.ai has shown to save up to 2 hours per shift for providers and caregivers, enabling them to focus more on patient care and less on chasing each other for administrative tasks.
"Integration with PointClickCare represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform healthcare communication," said Asif Khan, CEO of Hucu.ai. "We are empowering healthcare providers with the tools they need to enhance collaboration, mitigate real-time patient risk, and prioritize care effectively."
Hucu.ai integration with PointClickCare’s solution advances care by offering a holistic solution to the communication challenges plaguing post-acute care facilities and their supporting providers. By seamlessly integrating Hucu.ai's innovative platform with PointClickCare's industry-leading solutions, care providers gain unparalleled visibility, efficiency, and control over their communication workflows.
“Our customers are increasingly looking for customized, integrated solution sets to achieve their business goals,” said Chris Beekman, Marketplace director, PointClickCare. “The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market. We’re excited to partner with Hucu.ai to further extend our customer’s technology capabilities.”
Hucu.ai will be at the upcoming PointClickCare SUMMIT in New Orleans, Louisiana February 26-28, where attendees can see how Hucu.ai is able to transform care. For more information about Hucu.ai and its PointClickCare integrated solution, visit Hucu.ai today.
About Hucu.ai:
Hucu.ai is a pioneering provider of HIPAA-compliant messaging solutions, renowned for its seamless collaboration features and robust analytics capabilities. By transcending communication barriers in healthcare, Hucu.ai empowers care providers to connect effortlessly, fostering a culture of transparency and efficiency.
