Hucu.ai Partners with Generation Connect to Improve Dementia Care Outcomes with Person-Centered Engagement Solutions
Hucu.ai’s patient-centered messaging platform combined with Generation Connect’s dementia care media sharing platform, GC is ready to transform dementia care.
My mother has dementia, I see how impactful GC’s solution can be for such patient/families. Hucu.ai as a HIPAA compliant patient-centered messaging app increases the value of both solutions together.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hucu.ai and Generation Connect announce a new partnership focused on transforming client engagement throughout care routines to improve the lives of and care outcomes for those living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Together, Hucu.ai and Generation Connect collaborate to offer robust engagement opportunities that aid in enhancing cognitive function; supporting those affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias; and strengthening the relationships amongst clients, families, and caregivers. Through various engagement solutions, clients, families, and caregivers are able to easily stay involved, connected, and engaged from all over the world.
— Asif Khan, CEO - Hucu.ai.
Together, Hucu.ai and Generation Connect offer a comprehensive, HIPAA compliant solution that allows clients, families, friends, and caregivers to collaborate in real-time to personalize and enhance person-centered care routines. Through joint platform capabilities, loved ones are able to easily stay involved throughout the client’s care journey with real-time messaging and sharing solutions. Through Generation Connect, families and caregivers strive to optimize daily care activities through sharing media including photos and music that positively affects the client’s mood and maintains normalcy. With Hucu.ai’s HIPAA compliant patient-centered messaging plug-in, Generation Connect users can now quickly and easily communicate with clients, family members, friends, and caregivers in real-time through Hucu.ai’s Patient/Family chat.
Generation Connect is an easy-to-use mobile app designed to support home care providers in enhancing dementia care through multi-faceted engagement solutions, developed from industry-leading research findings. The Generation Connect team aims to support caregivers in providing personalized care for clients living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. With Generation Connect, patients remain active, engaged, and connected to their loved ones. Generation Connect’s mobile platform, Generation Connect, allows families to collaborate with their loved one’s caregiver in sharing stories, music preferences, and photos to support caregiver engagement and to create a more meaningful care routine for each client. Case studies with home care providers show the Generation Connect’s engagement solutions reduced caregiver turnover by +500% for their most challenging clients. Moreover, as part of a series of industry-leading research studies, the Generation Connect app has demonstrated improved clinical outcomes for people with dementia and their caregivers.
The Hucu.ai plug-in is built to allow all members surrounding a client to stay directly connected throughout their care journey. The Hucu.ai team understands that distributed home care teams need access to secure, convenient communication with supervisors, co-workers, and patient family members to provide high-quality care and stay ahead of competing providers. Designed for post-acute workflows, Hucu.ai provides care communities with secure, multipurpose communication channels for real-time, patient-centered messaging and sharing across the care continuum; including internal staff, dynamic care teams, external collaboration partners, patients, and patients’ families. As different care teams collaborate using Hucu.ai, patient acuity is calculated in real-time and visible to all parties so everyone knows which patients are high risk vs low risk. Hucu.ai’s easy-to-use HIPAA compliant messaging and sharing platform allows care teams to save +75% of time spent communicating each day by replacing old, inefficient communication avenues that put providers at risk of HIPAA violations with ONE simple, convenient, secure, and organized communication solution. Hucu.ai aims to streamline workflows and breakdown communication silos so families can stay involved and patients get the quality care they deserve. Embed Hucu.ai messaging into your technology solution: https://www.hucu.ai/partners/
“Leveraging Hucu as part of the Generation Connect platform is empowering professional caregivers to connect with colleagues and clinical experts for support, encouragement, and guidance in real-time; it is an invaluable resource in supporting our mission to help people with dementia and their healthcare teams adopt evidence-based, non-pharmacological treatments as part of formal care routines.” - Debby Dodds, Director of Caregiver Engagement - Generation Connect.
“As a person whose mother is diagnosed with dementia, I see how impactful Generation Connect’s solution can be for such patients and their families. Adding Hucu.ai on top as a HIPAA compliant patient-centered messaging app simply increases the overall value of both solutions together.” - Asif Khan, CEO - Hucu.ai.
About Hucu.ai: Hucu.ai’s mobile/web apps allow for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside organizations, and with patients and families via a separate messaging mode - all in the context of a given patient. No IT staff required, launches in minutes, and provides deep care coordination analytics.
About Generation Connect: Generation Connect is a team of caregivers and technologists that are committed to improving the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers through dementia care engagement solutions. The Generation Connect mobile app solution helps home care providers collaborate with families to personalize and track client engagement. Through generating more meaningful engagement, Generation Connect’s platform serves to improve wellbeing, enhance caregiver relationships, and support aging in place for clients with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.
