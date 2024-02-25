Jordan Company for Carton Industry Named Winner at Bank al Etihad SME Awards 2023

Jordan Company for Carton Industry received award by Chairman of Bank al Etihad, Isam Salifiti

Jordan Company for Carton Industry Recognized as Green Future Leader at Bank al Etihad SME Awards 2023

AMMAN, JORDAN, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, Bank al Etihad honored the nominated companies for the Bank al Etihad 8th SME Awards during a special event organized at the Halim Salfiti Theater in the main headquarters of Bank al Etihad on Saturday, February 24th. The award ceremony was scheduled to be held in November 2023, but the bank decided to cancel the event out of respect for the difficult circumstances in Gaza, while remaining committed to transparency and conducting the arbitration process and announcing the winner according to the award criteria.

Both the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank al Etihad, Mr. Isam Salfiti, and the CEO, Ms. Nadia Alsaeed, honored the Jordan Company for Carton Industry (JCCI), the winner of the award valued at JOD 50,000, for its excellence in meeting the award criteria, as it adopts the circular economy approach in its operations since its establishment, and seeks to make its operations waste-free through paper and cardboard recycling and the use of green technologies in its operations.

Jordan Company for Carton Industry is considered one of the leading Jordanian companies specialized in manufacturing egg trays and fruit trays through recycling newspapers, magazines, and cardboard using mixing devices to transform them into trays through a specialized production line. The company also collects all types of damaged paper, sorts, classifies, compresses, and prepares it for recycling purposes, and supplies a large number of local and international companies with their needs of these materials.

This year, the award carries the slogan "The Green Future" and highlights companies that have shown commitment and excellence in providing or adopting green solutions and products, and adopting responsible practices in their business to protect our country's resources and our planet for future generations.

This award reaffirms Bank al Etihad’s commitment to continuously build a green future through its sustainable practices and encourages other companies and institutions to follow the same path by raising awareness of the importance of transitioning to green and more sustainable businesses and highlighting the great economic opportunities in this field.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank al Etihad, Mr. Isam Salfiti, said: "Today, I am very proud of the spirit of responsible leadership that I have seen in the companies that devote great efforts to enhancing sustainability through their green practices and services. We reaffirm at Bank al Etihad our commitment to supporting the growth of these companies, as we consider them our partners in building a green economy and driving the transformation towards a more sustainable future."

It’s worth mentioning that more than 80 companies competed for the award, which is evidence of the awareness of Jordanian companies of responsible business practices, with a large number of them heading towards transitioning to green businesses.

An independent judging committee composed of advisers and experts in the field of climate action, green economy, and sustainable development, namely Dr. Dureid Mahasneh, Ms. Tamara Abdul Jabbar, and Mr. Bater Wardam, evaluated the applications nominated for the finals, which were Clara Water Company, Tayyibat Food Manufacturing Company, and the Jordan Company for Carton Industry, based on three specific criteria: their commitment to the environment, the financial indicators of the company, and its business model and financial sustainability and growth.

Bank al Etihad launched this award for the first time in 2014 as part of its efforts to support this sector and provide the necessary opportunities for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises to enhance their capabilities, given the prominent role played by this sector in the development of Jordan's economy and the advancement of Jordanian society as a whole.