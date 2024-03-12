Stacy Lumadue Named President of WellBridge CareCard

Lumadue joins a seasoned team creating innovative healthcare financing solutions.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellBridge CareCard, the healthcare finance brand owned by CU REVL LLC (CURevl), is proud to announce the appointment of Stacy Lumadue as its President. With over 30 years of experience leading large financial operations, Lumadue brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. She will lead a dynamic team of professionals dedicated to providing innovative healthcare financing solutions.

Lumadue's extensive operations management, business development, and leadership background makes her the perfect fit for this position. She has a proven track record of success in improving portfolio performance and implementing innovative strategies to launch new products. Her passion for helping others and her strong leadership skills make her the ideal candidate to lead WellBridge CareCard into the future.

WellBridge has assembled an industry-leading team, including Rochelle Diamond, EVP, Program Management, with more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of the credit card space. Her broad industry experience includes card issuance, processing, acquisition, and payment networks. Jordyn McQuaide, SVP, Product Management, has been in the banking industry for nearly 20 years, focused on payments, card programs, and Fintech. Her expertise in all areas of card products includes processing, digital and live agent servicing, product development, and portfolio management. Taunya Alexander, VP, Vendor Management has over 20 years of experience in financial operations management, customer service, and finance. Driven by vision, she strives for excellence and accountability with a passion for quality, accuracy, and process improvement.

WellBridge CareCard continues to prioritize patient-centered financing and strives for excellence in all aspects of its services. The company is dedicated to staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving healthcare industry and providing the best financing options.

“When CURevl acquired certain assets of SmartHealth PayCard and HealthCare Paycard, it became apparent that forming the ideal leadership team was the first step toward improving portfolio performance and building a high-quality product that serves the needs of consumers seeking healthcare financing,” said Lance Teinert, CEO of CURevl. “Under Stacy’s leadership, there is no doubt in my mind that this talented WellBridge team will exceed expectations in terms of product delivery, growth, and performance.”