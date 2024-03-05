Colleging Announces Private Parent Loan Program Launch with Cross Valley Federal Credit Union

Providing Credit Union Members with More Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colleging announced today it launched a new Private Parent Loan program for Cross Valley Federal Credit Union of Wilkes-Barre, PA, and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Colleging is excited to partner with Cross Valley Federal Credit Union in launching their new Private Parent Loan program,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at Colleging. “Adding this loan program to their existing private education suite will give Cross Valley Federal Credit Union members even more options for financing higher education.”

“Cross Valley is proud to offer this new program to our members to help them continue to reach their financial and education goals,” said Traci Donahue, CEO of Cross Valley Federal Credit Union. “Giving parents the resources they need to help their own students succeed is very important to us. We are proud of our partnership with Colleging and the continued opportunities we can achieve together.”