Tess Mann Haute Couture Collaborates with UK Fashion Magazine to Offer Exclusive Prize

Win the couture dream: Collaborate with Tess Mann Haute Couture on the bespoke Grace dress in the exclusive Marie Claire UK competition.

COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Haute Couture, synonymous with luxury and sophistication, proudly announces its latest collaboration with Marie Claire UK Competitions to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As part of this exclusive campaign, one fortunate winner will have the chance to bring their dream couture dress to life in collaboration with acclaimed fashion designer Tess Mann.

Crafted from 100% silk floral jacquard, the Grace dress embodies timeless elegance reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood. Designed as a bridal gown, its versatility seamlessly transitions into formalwear, making it a statement piece for various special occasions. With the absence of a traditional train and the addition of a cape, the Grace dress offers both flexibility and ease of movement for the wearer.

As a couture creation, the Grace dress requires 5-6 months for production, ensuring meticulous attention to every intricate detail. The winner of this competition will enjoy the extraordinary opportunity to collaborate directly with Tess Mann, making this experience truly bespoke and unforgettable.

"Tess Mann Haute Couture is delighted to partner with Marie Claire UK Competitions to offer this exclusive prize," said Tess Mann, founder, designer, and creative director of Tess Mann Haute Couture. "We invite fashion enthusiasts to participate in this unique competition for the chance to bring their couture dreams to life."

About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Renowned for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, Tess Mann creates one-of-a-kind pieces using luxurious fabrics, exquisite embellishments, and superior craftsmanship. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Haute Couture continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Lookbooks and line sheets are available upon request to retail stores worldwide. Follow Tess Mann Haute Couture on Instagram @tessmann_haute_couture and TikTok @tessmannhautecouture.

About Marie Claire UK Competitions: Marie Claire UK Competitions, an integral part of the renowned Marie Claire magazine, offers an exciting platform for readers to participate in free contests and prize draws. From daily giveaways to monthly grand prizes, we provide opportunities for our audience to win coveted rewards across fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle categories. With each issue and online feature, we strive to bring joy and excitement to our readers, fostering engagement and connection within our vibrant community. Join us in the pursuit of thrilling experiences and valuable prizes, curated with our readers' interests and passions in mind.

