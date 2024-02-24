Berlin Barracks / Runaway Juvenile ***UPDATE***
***UPDATE***
On 2/24/24 Jadhyn Wall has been located, is safe, and released into the care of her guardians.
Thank you to the public who called and assisted in providing information to locate her.
________________________________________________________________________________
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
RUNAWAY JUVENILE
CASE#: 24A3001289
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/23/2024 @ 2048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
JUVENILE: Jadhyn Wall
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Jadyn Wall did not return home from school today, 2/23. Jadhyn is described as 5'6" with medium length brown hair, approximately 135lb, green eyes last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark army green pants, and pink Nike swish high tops.
The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Jadhyn. A photo of Jadhyn is attached to this press release below. Anyone with information as to Jadhyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191