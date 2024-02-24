Berlin Barracks / Runaway Juvenile ***UPDATE***

***UPDATE***

On 2/24/24 Jadhyn Wall has been located, is safe, and released into the care of her guardians.

Thank you to the public who called and assisted in providing information to locate her.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

RUNAWAY JUVENILE

CASE#: 24A3001289

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2024 @ 2048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

JUVENILE: Jadhyn Wall

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Jadyn Wall did not return home from school today, 2/23. Jadhyn is described as 5'6" with medium length brown hair, approximately 135lb, green eyes last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark army green pants, and pink Nike swish high tops.

The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Jadhyn. A photo of Jadhyn is attached to this press release below. Anyone with information as to Jadhyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191