Berlin Barracks / Runaway Juvenile ***UPDATE***

***UPDATE***

 

On 2/24/24 Jadhyn Wall has been located, is safe, and released into the care of her guardians. 

 

Thank you to the public who called and assisted in providing information to locate her.

________________________________________________________________________________

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

RUNAWAY JUVENILE

        

CASE#: 24A3001289

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Mae Murdock                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2024 @ 2048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

 

JUVENILE: Jadhyn Wall                                               

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile.  Jadyn Wall did not return home from school today, 2/23.  Jadhyn is described as 5'6" with medium length brown hair, approximately 135lb, green eyes last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark army green pants, and pink Nike swish high tops. 

 

The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Jadhyn. A photo of Jadhyn is attached to this press release below.  Anyone with information as to Jadhyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191       





