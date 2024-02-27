Preowned Twin-Engine Helicopter Market Shows Fewer Sales Globally, but Resilient Pricing and Steady Supply

One of the Airbus Helicopters EC225 helicopters in Aero Asset's inventory. Graph from the 2023 HMT Twin-Engine Edition annual report showing retail sales and the deal pipeline for the global preowned twin-engine helicopter market.

Aero Asset releases annual 2023 Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine Edition, providing market intelligence and analysis for this global preowned helicopter market.

Retail sales volume for twin-engine helicopters decreased by 12% in 2023 vs. 2022. Yet supply remained constant year over year and the absorption rate increased for the first time in three years.” — Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset’s Vice President of Market Research

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the start of Heli-Expo 2024, Aero Asset, a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, announced the release of its 2023 Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine Edition. This popular annual report features proprietary market intelligence and analysis, providing buyers and sellers with valuable insight into the global preowned twin-engine helicopter market.

Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset’s Vice President of Market Research, said 2023 saw fewer twin-engine helicopter deals than 2022 and a stable supply of helicopters for sale. “Our data shows that retail sales volume for twin-engine helicopters decreased by 12% in 2023 versus 2022,” she explained. “Yet supply remained constant year over year (YOY), and the absorption rate increased for the first time in 3 years, to 14 months of supply at current trade levels.”

Weight Class Performance

When broken down by weight class, retail sales in the light twin-engine helicopter market declined 8%, and supply for sale increased 15% YOY. In the medium twin market, both retail sales and supply declined. In the heavy twin market, supply was stable YOY and retail sales increased 36% over the same period.

Average Retail Prices Resilient

The average transaction price of twin-engine helicopters remained resilient in 2023. The average transaction price (ATP) for medium twins declined 3%, but the ATP for both light and heavy twins increased 18%, resulting overall in a 10% higher ATP YOY.

Regional Shifts

In the last year, there were noticeable shifts in retail sales and supply of twin-engine helicopters by region. North America and Europe saw the most significant drops in retail sales volume. These two regions accounted for 75% of total retail sales in 2022 but only 50% in 2023. Retail sales volume in all other regions increased during the same period. Supply for sale in North America and Europe represented 64% in 2023, a 20% increase from 2022. Twin-engine supply in all other regions decreased YOY.

Liquidity Lineup

In 2023, the best-performing twin-engine helicopter in the preowned market was the Bell 429, followed by the Leonardo A109E Power. The Sikorsky S92A and Leonardo AW109S/SP shared third place, with absorption rates under six months of supply at the current transaction volume. The slowest-performing preowned twin markets were the Leonardo AW169 and Sikorsky S76D.

Deal Pipeline

At the end of Q4 2023, there were 40 deals pending at various stages of transaction. This was 75% higher than Q4 2022 and represents the highest amount of twin-engine helicopter deals pending that has been recorded in the last five years.

If you have questions or would like additional information, please visit the Aero Asset team at their Heli-Expo booth #1617 at the Anaheim Convention Center. If you are attending Heli-Expo, please join Aero Asset’s 2023 Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine Edition presentation and press conference on February 27 at 09:00 a.m. PT in room # 213A of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Download Heli Market Trends 2023 Twin-Engine Edition

Visit aeroasset.com/report to download the report with all its data and analysis, as well as an interview with Ollie Dismore, Technical and Safety Executive at the European Helicopter Association (EHA).

###

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is an international helicopter trading and market intelligence firm headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With a multicultural team and decades of experience marketing and selling aircraft across the globe, the company has grown into a world-leading helicopter sales and market intelligence firm.

Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, the National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, and the National Business Aviation Association.

For more information about the company, its inventory for sale, or its full scope of services and industry reports, please visit https://aeroasset.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

No representation, guarantee, or warranty is given as to the accuracy, completeness, or likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any statements made by or on behalf of Aero Asset. The information contained herein should not be construed as advice to purchase or sell aircraft. Neither Aero Asset nor its owners, directors, officers, employees, agents, independent contractors or other representatives shall be liable for any loss, expense or cost (including without limitation, any consequential or indirect loss) that you incur directly or indirectly as a result of or in connection with the use of data or statements contained herein or otherwise provided by Aero Asset.