MPD Statement Regarding Plea of Sergeant in Fatal 2021 Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department releases the following statement regarding Sergeant Enis Jevric pleading guilty in the shooting death of 27-year-old Antwan Gilmore on August 25, 2021, near the intersection of New York Avenue & Florida Avenue, NE:

 

Since the death of Mr. Gilmore, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has supported the independent and thorough review process conducted by the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) and ensuing court proceedings. Yesterday, Enis Jevric pled guilty to a federal civil rights violation and involuntary manslaughter. Our thoughts are with all those affected by today’s announcement, especially the loved ones of Mr. Gilmore. We are grateful for the dedicated professionalism of all those involved in this case, including the Internal Affairs Bureau, USAO, and the FBI Washington Field Office.

 

As the criminal investigation has concluded, MPD’s Internal Affairs Division will begin an administrative investigation into the incident. Jevric’s employment status with MPD remains on indefinite suspension without pay.

 

###

