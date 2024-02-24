Cheryl M. Davies Takes Command of CBP’s Los Angeles Field Office

"I want to ensure that our team is nimble, resilient, and prepared for the future," said Cheryl M. Davies new Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) hosted a Change of Command Ceremony to formally instate Cheryl M. Davies, as Director for CBP’s Los Angeles Field Office (DFO), on Thursday February 22. In her new position, Director Davies oversees one of the largest and most complex CBP operations in the country.

The Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport is the largest port complex in the nation, accounting for approximately 35% of all maritime cargo entering the country, while LAX is the third busiest international airport in the nation.

DFO Davies accepted the change of command designation from Office of Field Operations, Acting Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Jennifer De La O.

“You don’t get this job by seniority, but by a proven record of excellence, such is the case for Cheryl” said De La O. “I know first-hand that she does not bow down for challenges, she demonstrates vigilance, service and integrity thru action.”

The ceremony was held at the U.S. Coast Guard Base in San Pedro, California.

“Cheryl brings a wealth of experience, she is innovated, supports our law enforcement partners, the trade community, port authorities and she cares about her employees,” said Carlos C. Martel Director of Feld Operations in Miami and the outgoing Director of Los Angeles Field Office.

the ceremony steeped in CBP tradition, features the transferal of the CBP guidon to symbolize the conveyance and assumption of command.

“As a DFO Los Angeles, I have four simple yet important goals, to ensure that our team is nimble, resilient, and prepared for the future, to continuously explore ways to innovate what we do and how we do it, to build upon our existing relationships and forge new ones and to prepare the next generation to lead the agency,” said Cheryl M. Davies Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

In her new capacity, DFO Davies directs a workforce of over 2,000 employees and oversees all CBP operations in the greater Los Angeles area and Las Vegas, Nevada, including the Los Angeles International (LAX), Harry Reid International, John Wayne International, and Ontario International airports, the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Hueneme, and the Electronics Center of Excellence and Expertise.

Prior to being appointed DFO, Ms. Davies served as the LAX Area Port Director since June 2021. Ms. Davies led the deployment of Operation Artemis at LAX to address the fentanyl threat. She also led the deployment and testing of innovation in the cargo environment through piloting of Thru Wave and Safe Package Technology.

In 2022, Ms. Davies served as Acting Director, Field Operations over the Atlanta Field Office. In 2020, Ms. Davies served as Acting Executive Director over the Planning, Program Analysis and Evaluation Directorate and Acting Director over Field Liaison. In 2019, she served as Acting Area Port Director in Seattle.

From 2017 to 2021, Ms. Davies was the Assistant Port Director, LAX Passenger Operations where she established the LAX Touchless Initiative, partnering with Los Angeles World Airports to bring back international travel and rebuild the economy amidst the COVID pandemic.

Between 2015 to 2017, Ms. Davies held the position of Section Chief, Tactical Operations at the Los Angeles/Long Beach (LA/LB) Seaport, where she led the most successful LA/LB Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team in twenty years.

From 2007 to 2015, Ms. Davies held various leadership roles at the Los Angeles Field Office including Supervisory Program Manager in Border Security. She began her career as a U.S. Customs Inspector at the LA/LB Seaport in 1999.

Ms. Davies holds a master’s degree in public administration from California State – Long Beach and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Hawaii.