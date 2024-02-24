VT Route 100 / Center Fayston Rd, Waitsfield

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Both lanes are closed near the intersection of VT Route 100 and Center Fayston Rd in the town of Waitsfield due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173