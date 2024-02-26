Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranked as a Top Trademark Firm in World Trademark Review 1000
We are passionate about the law; we enjoy what we do; we enjoy helping people; and the combination produces great results.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked in the 2024 edition of the WTR 1000 – The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals.
— Alex Butterman
The WTR 1000, now in its 14th year, identifies the world’s leading trademark legal services providers through an extensive qualitative research process. The resulting rankings highlight both firms and individuals that are deemed outstanding across more than 87 jurisdictions globally.
“Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig delivers an all-inclusive brands service and does so with poise and sophistication,” the publication said of the firm. “[DBL] places a strong emphasis on effective communication, and supports its clients through the trademark process with a collaborative and educational approach.”
The World Trademark Review ranked Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig amongst the top 1000 trademark firms globally. This year, DBL is ranked in the “Bronze” band for trademark enforcement and litigation in the DC Metro Area.
Alex Butterman, the head of the trademarks department at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig commented, “We are passionate about the law; we enjoy what we do; we enjoy helping people; and the combination produces great results.”
Partners Thomas Dunlap and Alexander Butterman also received recognition as highly recommended individuals in the DC Metro Area, and Partner Joseph Diamante was recognized for his service to clients in New York. “We are happy to be included in the WTR1000 and will continue to offer our clients passionate and unwavering advocacy,” Managing Partner Thomas Dunlap stated.
Researchers for the WTR 1000 note that “Dunlap partners closely with his clientele and takes a genuine interest in their business and commercial needs” and praised his expertise, adding that “he excels across the IP spectrum and has a wealth of legal and non-legal experience to draw on to provide the best advice.” Alex Butterman was also highlighted as “a solutions-oriented attorney who leverages his in-house experience to provide effective counsel at each stage of the trademark lifecycle” in the publication.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s trademark lawyers help companies obtain hundreds of trademarks every year. With a docket of over 10,000 U.S. trademark applications and registrations since 2001 for both commercial and government clients (including the U.S. Government’s National Institutes of Health), Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading United States trademark firm. Their intellectual property team has deep backgrounds in science and technology that complement their legal knowledge, giving them an insider’s perspective on how to best help their clients protect their ideas.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
