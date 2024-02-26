Heartfelt Children’s Book “Daddy's Love Is Always Near” Aims to Help Young Ones Navigate Grief

Daddy's Love Is Always Near

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of personal tragedy, one family has turned their grief into a beacon of hope for others. On June 7th, 2022, Sara Christian's family suffered an unimaginable loss in a car accident that took the life of her husband and her daughter's father. This profound loss was life-changing and placed the family on a journey searching for healing and compassion. Through the pain, Sara was sparked to create a poignant children’s book aimed at helping young hearts navigate the complexities of grief, titled “Daddy's Love Is Always Near,”.

“Daddy's Love Is Always Near” follows the story of Isla Grace, a young girl coping with the sudden loss of her daddy. Written in collaboration between Sara Christian and her father under the pen name I.G. Christian, this penning gently guides readers through Isla Grace’s Day as she reminisces about the cherished moments she shared with her father. Through beautifully crafted prose and touching illustrations by the talented team at Dazzling Media, the book tenderly conveys the message that even though her father is no longer physically present, his love remains eternal and continues to live on in her heart and memories.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the book, Author Christian shared, “After experiencing such a devastating loss, I realized the profound impact it had on my young daughter and recognized a need within our community for resources to help children navigate grief in a gentle and understanding way. ‘Daddy's Love Is Always Near’ is not just a book, but a testament to the enduring power of love and the resilience of the human spirit.”

According to The Society of Pediatric Psychology, “Studies show that most young people experience the death of at least one loved one (e.g., a family member, or friend) at some point in their childhood.” www.https://pedpsych.org.

As a means of helping other children who are confronted with grief, Sara and her family are embarking on a Kickstarter project https://shorturl.at/nGJX6. Through donations, this platform will help with the publishing costs of hard copies of “Daddy's Love Is Always Near.” Even though this treasured writing is already published in digital format, there is nothing like having a child hold their own book to enhance the experience.

“Daddy's Love Is Always Near” serves as a resource for families grappling with loss and offers a comforting reminder that love transcends physical boundaries. It is a valuable tool for parents, caregivers, educators, and counselors seeking to support children through the grieving process.

Message from the authors: “We hope our story is universal, but it is aimed toward children and the families of children who have experienced the loss of a loved one.”

For more information about the “Daddy's Love Is Always Near” Kickstart project, please visit https://shorturl.at/nGJX6.

