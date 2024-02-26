'Shanghaied' by Jon Howe receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
This is a sailing adventure but it's about more than sailing and adventure. Feeling “lost at sea” and making your way “back” can be a hero/heroine’s journey for all of us.”FRIDAY HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized Shanghaied by Jon Howe in the category of Historical Fiction as a distinguished favorite.
— Jon Howe
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
Shanghaied by Jon Howe is a historical fiction set in 1810. It’s the story of a man stolen from his New England life and family and his struggle to return home. When he wakes up in the hold of a ship far out at sea, the last thing he remembers is drinking in a pub the night before. This is a sailing adventure but it's about more than sailing and adventure. Feeling “lost at sea” and making your way “back” can be a hero/heroine’s journey for all of us.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees.”
View this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites at https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024df
About the Author
Jon Howe grew up along the Gulf Coast of Florida. A few years after college, he moved to the Pacific Northwest, got his captain's license, taught sailing for five years, managed a fleet of charter boats for ten, and sold boats for fifteen. In between, he raced to Hawaii, skippered charters, and delivered yachts. When he retired, he sold his house to buy the boat he would live aboard for fourteen years. He sailed around Central America to Florida, down the West Indies to Colombia and Panama, out to Hawaii, and then back to the Pacific Northwest. He now lives with his beloved on San Juan Island, near his family.
---
The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.
Join us at the BookCAMP event, June 23 - 25, 2024, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp
Gabby Olczak
Independent Press Award
+1 973-969-1899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other