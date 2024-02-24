Submit Release
Sweden will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

SWEDEN, February 24 - Today, two years have passed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Swedish Government considers support to Ukraine in the coming years to be its foremost foreign policy task. Sweden will continue to provide political, humanitarian, military and financial support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

