Senate Bill 1060 Printer's Number 1382

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - other assistants in a department, board or commission.

"Expenses" and "maintenance." Includes all printing, binding

and stationery, food and forage, materials and supplies,

traveling expenses, training, motor vehicle supplies and

repairs, freight, express and cartage, postage,

telecommunication devices and telecommunication rentals and toll

charges, newspaper advertising and notices, public advertising

by or through any medium, fuel, light, heat, power and water,

minor construction and renovation, repairs or reconstruction of

equipment, buildings and facilities, rent of real estate and

equipment, premiums on workers' compensation, insurance premiums

on policies of liability insurance, insurance premiums on

medical payment insurance and surety bonds for volunteer

workers, premiums on employee group life insurance and employee

and retired employee group hospital and medical insurance,

payment of Commonwealth share of Social Security taxes and

unemployment compensation costs for State employees, the

purchase of replacement or additional equipment and machinery

and all other incidental costs and expenses, including payment

to the Department of General Services of mileage and other

charges for the use of motor vehicles and rental payments for

permanently assigned motor vehicles and of expenses or costs of

services incurred through the Purchasing Fund. The term

"expenses" also shall include the medical costs for the

treatment of inmates of State institutions when the inmate must

be transferred to an outside hospital, provided that in no case

shall the State institution pay more for patient care than that

provided under the State medical assistance program.

"Prior fiscal year." The fiscal year beginning July 1 of the

fiscal year immediately prior to the current fiscal year.

20240SB1060PN1382 - 10 -

