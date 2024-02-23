Senate Bill 1060 Printer's Number 1382
other assistants in a department, board or commission.
"Expenses" and "maintenance." Includes all printing, binding
and stationery, food and forage, materials and supplies,
traveling expenses, training, motor vehicle supplies and
repairs, freight, express and cartage, postage,
telecommunication devices and telecommunication rentals and toll
charges, newspaper advertising and notices, public advertising
by or through any medium, fuel, light, heat, power and water,
minor construction and renovation, repairs or reconstruction of
equipment, buildings and facilities, rent of real estate and
equipment, premiums on workers' compensation, insurance premiums
on policies of liability insurance, insurance premiums on
medical payment insurance and surety bonds for volunteer
workers, premiums on employee group life insurance and employee
and retired employee group hospital and medical insurance,
payment of Commonwealth share of Social Security taxes and
unemployment compensation costs for State employees, the
purchase of replacement or additional equipment and machinery
and all other incidental costs and expenses, including payment
to the Department of General Services of mileage and other
charges for the use of motor vehicles and rental payments for
permanently assigned motor vehicles and of expenses or costs of
services incurred through the Purchasing Fund. The term
"expenses" also shall include the medical costs for the
treatment of inmates of State institutions when the inmate must
be transferred to an outside hospital, provided that in no case
shall the State institution pay more for patient care than that
provided under the State medical assistance program.
"Prior fiscal year." The fiscal year beginning July 1 of the
fiscal year immediately prior to the current fiscal year.
