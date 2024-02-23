Submit Release
Senate Bill 1082 Printer's Number 1398

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - following:

(1) The act of May 18, 1937 (P.L.665, No.176), known as

the Industrial Homework Law.

(2) The act of December 17, 1959 (P.L.1913, No.694),

known as the Equal Pay Law.

(3) The act of June 19, 1961 (P.L.453, No.225), entitled

"An act requiring employers to pay for medical examination

fee where such examination is a condition for employment, and

providing a penalty."

(4) The act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), known as

the Wage Payment and Collection Law.

(5) The act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known

as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act.

(6) The act of January 17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as

The Minimum Wage Act of 1968.

(7) The act of June 23, 1978 (P.L.537, No.93), known as

the Seasonal Farm Labor Act.

(8) The act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known

as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act.

(9) The act of October 24, 2012 (P.L.1209, No.151),

known as the Child Labor Act.

(10) The act of October 7, 2019 (P.L.454, No.75), known

as the Construction Industry Employee Verification Act.

(b) Precluded employers.--

(1) The Department of Labor and Industry shall maintain

a list on the Department of Labor and Industry's publicly

accessible Internet website of each employer that:

(i) has violated a labor law;

(ii) has misclassified the employer's workers;

(iii) owes unemployment compensation back taxes; or

20240SB1082PN1398 - 2 -

