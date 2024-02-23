Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1399
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - Community [Affairs] and Economic Development, and approve all
watershed plans and revisions thereto.
* * *
(c) On an annual basis, the department shall conduct active
water quality testing of surface waters within a watershed storm
water plan in accordance with 40 CFR Pt. 136 (relating to
guidelines establishing test procedures for the analysis of
pollutants). The following shall apply:
(1) If the department does not have the resources to
conduct the water quality testing required under this
subsection, the department shall rely on the following to
calculate the water quality standards of surface waters
within a watershed storm water plan:
(i) Water quality testing from the county
conservation district, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat
Commission, the Department of Conservation and Natural
Resources, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, an
institution of higher education that receives State
funding or a private laboratory accredited by the
department to perform water quality testing.
(ii) If the department has not received water
quality testing specified under subparagraph (i), a water
quality testing model.
(2) The department shall grant a National Pollutant
Discharge Elimination System permit waiver to a small
municipal separate storm sewer system that is in compliance
with the criteria specified under 40 CFR 122.32(d) or (e)
(relating to as an operator of a small MS4, am I regulated
under the NPDES storm water program?).
Section 5. Sections 17(a) introductory paragraph and (c) and
20240SB1090PN1399 - 3 -
