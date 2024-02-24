HostBooks onboards Sajit Roy as Platinum Partner as their Dubai, Spearheading Middle East Expansion

With over 20 years of expertise in IT sales in the UAE, Sajit Roy brings a wealth of experience and a stellar track record to the HostBooks family.

DUBAI, UAE, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HostBooks, a leading business automation solution provider with a global presence in 6 countries, is delighted to announce the strategic onboarding of Sajit Roy as a Platinum Partner for their ambitious expansion plans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sajit Roy's appointment as a Platinum Partner is a significant move for HostBooks as it solidifies their commitment to expanding and fortifying their presence in the Middle East. His extensive experience in business development, sales, marketing, and client relations, especially in the UAE, will play a pivotal role in establishing a stronger hold in the Middle East for HostBooks.

Sajit Roy's career has been marked by dedication, resourcefulness, and remarkable achievements. As the Sales & Operations Manager at Matrix Technologies Trading LLC, he successfully promoted ERP software products and services in the UAE. His proactive approach and leadership skills led to the maintenance of existing accounts and the addition of a new client base. Sajit's role at FACT Software Middle East FZ LLC as a Sales Manager showcased his ability to manage existing accounts, develop a new client base, and coordinate effectively with international R&D teams.

His tenure at ePROMIS Solutions LLC as a Regional Sales Manager demonstrated his capability to define and implement strategies for market share enhancement and the successful setup of solution partners in multiple countries, including the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, KSA, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sajit Roy's accomplishments at Wings Infonet FZE include the development of a network of business partners and resellers across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, and South Africa. He played a key role in representing the organization at prestigious IT exhibitions such as GITEX Dubai and COMEX in Muscat, Oman.

Sajit's success is also highlighted by his efforts in setting up a business partner in Darussalam, Tanzania, and acquiring over 500 new customers in the Middle East market through a network of channel partners.

Dr Rathnaraj Livingston, Chief Business Officer (HORECA) of HostBooks, expressed his enthusiasm about Sajit Roy joining as a partner, stating, "At HostBooks, our vision is to provide cutting-edge solutions to enterprises globally. Sajit Roy's appointment aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering innovative business automation solutions. His wealth of experience in the UAE market and his impressive track record makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to achieving new heights together and providing unparalleled services to businesses in the Middle East."

With Sajit Roy on board, HostBooks is all set for an exciting journey of growth, innovation, and unparalleled success in the UAE market.