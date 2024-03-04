CrypFi Unveils Crypto Derivatives Trading Terminal to transform the Crypto

Logo of Crypfi

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrypFi, is proud to announce the launch of its Crypto Derivatives platform, introducing a paradigm shift in the digital asset trading landscape. The platform is designed to provide a combining options and futures trading with a focus on super-fast transactions, tight spreads, ultra-low fees, and a user-friendly interface. With a user-centric focus, CrypFi offers a low-cost fee structure, ensuring an enhanced trading experience. The platform facilitates seamless and convenient trading experience.

Coupled with a user-friendly interface for quick adoption. Catering to diverse trading preferences, CrypFi provides support for a wide range of currency pairs and maintains competitive, razor-thin spreads for traders. Its commitment to superfast and reliable transactions guarantees efficiency, while implementing robust security measures ensures a highly secure platform for safeguarding user assets. CrypFi further empowers traders with essential risk management tools, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing crypto derivatives trading in KYC self custodial way.

CrypFi stands out with a compelling value proposition, placing a "User First Approach '' at the forefront. Pranav Srivan Elankovan, Founder of crypfi said that, “The platform is dedicated to ensuring a safe, secure, low-cost, and user-friendly environment, prioritizing the needs and preferences of its users. Committed to regulatory compliance, CrypFi actively collaborates with regulators, upholding the highest standards within the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The emphasis on "Customer Support" reflects a dedication to providing prompt responses to client queries, thereby enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Additionally, CrypFi takes pride in offering a "Tailor-Made Platform" meticulously crafted to embrace the intricacies of crypto derivatives trading.”

In terms of its business model, we maintain Crypfi Inc. as an infrastructure provider. Currently, there are two components: a trading terminal for international purposes and Crypfi CEX India ( bringing in crypto derivatives trading with INR based settlement ). By catering to a diverse customer base that includes traders, crypto enthusiasts, and those seeking secure and low-cost trading options, CrypFi aims to establish itself as a pivotal player in the evolving cryptocurrency market. CrypFi's CEX competitive edge is evident in its distinctive focus on options and derivatives trading against INR, setting it apart from other leading derivatives trading terminal in the market. Positioned within the burgeoning Indian crypto market, currently comprising 115 million users and projected to surge to 328 million by 2028, CrypFi strategically aims to capitalize on this growth, especially among the GenZ and millennial demographic. Recognizing the immense potential in crypto derivatives, which constitute a staggering 99.6% of Indian stock market volumes, CrypFi envisions replicating this success in the crypto space through its innovative INR-based crypto derivatives trading through its CEX component.

CrypFi's diversified revenue streams encompass fees for crypto deposits, crypto withdrawals, INR deposits, INR withdrawals, and per-trade fees, ensuring a sustainable and multifaceted income model on the CEX front. To drive its market presence, CrypFi has devised a comprehensive go-to-market strategy. This includes digital marketing initiatives, the personal branding of its CEO, influential partnerships, collaborations, and educational marketing efforts. Additionally, CrypFi introduces a lucrative affiliate program featuring tiered commissions, incentivizing users to onboard new traders and actively contribute to the platform's overall trading volume. In amalgamating these elements, CrypFi positions itself as a dynamic player ready to redefine the crypto trading landscape in India.