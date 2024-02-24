FEMA Home Inspections Begin in Spokane County

Spokane, Wash. - FEMA home inspectors are working in Spokane County to assist with disaster recovery efforts following the Gray and Oregon Road Fires.

After you apply for FEMA assistance, FEMA may call you to schedule an appointment to inspect the damage to your home. FEMA staff may call from an out-of-state, unknown or restricted phone number – it’s important to answer so your application can move forward. Failure to do so may delay the processing of your application.

FEMA inspectors are trained to recognize damage caused by a disaster even after recovery has started, and they will discuss that damage with you when they come to your home. Be prepared to show repair receipts, photos and any other disaster-related damage documentation as well.

If you require a reasonable accommodation -- such as language translation or interpretation, mobility assistance, or sign language interpretation -- email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov or notify staff in the field.

FEMA INSPECTORS

FEMA inspectors carry an official FEMA photo ID. If a badge is not visible, ask the inspector to show it to you.

FEMA inspectors will already have your nine-digit registration number and will never ask for money.

Don’t give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector: FEMA inspectors are not authorized to collect your financial information or ask for your Social Security number.

If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used to apply without your knowledge. If so, please inform the inspector that you did not apply so they can submit a request to stop further processing of the application.

If you suspect identity theft, please visit IndentityTheft.gov.

If you have questions about whether someone is representing FEMA, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.

To watch an accessible video about FEMA home inspections, visit FEMA Accessible: Home Inspections - YouTube.

HOW TO APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE

FEMA assistance is unable to duplicate benefits offered through insurance, state programs, or other programs. But if your losses or damage go beyond disaster assistance available from other sources – or include items or categories not covered by other assistance – you may be eligible for additional funds from FEMA. All survivors affected by the Gray and Oregon Road Fires are encouraged to contact and register with FEMA to determine eligibility.

You can apply for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Survivors who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to SBA to apply for a low-interest disaster loan. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Stay in touch and continue to partner with or register through your Disaster Case Managers for the Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire. For more information and resources, text the word “recovery” to 99411 or visit The Spokane Region Long Term Recovery Group | Disaster Relief (srltrg.org).

Disaster Recovery Centers will soon be opening in Spokane County where specialists from FEMA, U.S Small Business Administration, WA Emergency Management Division and Spokane County Emergency Management will be available to help survivors apply for disaster assistance, answer questions about registration process and meet with Disaster Case Managers.

For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation visit fema.gov/disaster/4759.

