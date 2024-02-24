Disaster Recovery Center Hours Changing in Maine
The State of Maine and FEMA have announced a change of operating hours for all disaster recovery centers in Maine.
After Sunday, Feb. 25 all centers will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They will be closed on Sundays.
Kennebec County
- Manchester Fire Department, 37 Readfield Rd., Manchester
- This location will be open through March 4.
Franklin County
- University of Maine – Roberts Learning Center, 270 Main St., Farmington
Oxford County
- Rumford Municipal Building, 150 River St., Rumford
Somerset County
- Somerset County Emergency Operations Center, 4 County Dr., Skowhegan
Androscoggin County
- Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston
DRCs provide disaster survivors with information from Maine state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.
DRCs are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.
It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.