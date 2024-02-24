Emaar: Value of ‘The Oasis’ development soars to $20bn as Phase 2 launch looms
The Oasis by Emaar now boasts a 108% increase in its land space, with the total development value escalating from $9.2 billion to $20 billion
The $20 bn investment exemplifies Emaar’s objective of creating living spaces that combine luxury and sustainability, ...integrating opulent living with a greener future in Dubai’s dynamic landscape”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties has announced a significant expansion of its flagship residential development, The Oasis, underlining its commitment to setting new benchmarks in luxury living.
— Mohammad Alabbar, Founder Emaar
This project now boasts a 108% increase in its lush landscapes, elevating the total development value from $9.2 billion (AED34 billion) to an astounding $20 billion (AED73 billion).
The Oasis by Emaar, originally launched as one of Dubai’s largest and most distinguished developments, established a new standard in upscale living with exceptional architectural design and interiors by renowned global talents.
Commenting on this ambitious project, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said: “With The Oasis’ expansion, this extraordinary development is growing not only in size but also in vision, enabling us to bring significant new projects to the market and further elevating Emaar’s sales levels. The $20 billion (AED73 billion) investment exemplifies Emaar’s objective of creating living spaces that combine luxury and sustainability, establishing The Oasis as an exemplary model for integrating opulent living with a greener future in Dubai’s dynamic landscape.”
EMBRACING A GREENER, MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
In keeping with Emaar‘s vision of sustainable luxury living, The Oasis now boasts an expanded landscape, providing residents with an immersive experience in a lush, eco-friendly setting. The emphasis on spacious mansions and villas set against breathtaking views of water canals, lakes, and parks is intended to provide an unparalleled standard of living.
The Oasis, with 25% of its land dedicated to recreational areas, emphasizes a resort-style living experience. The expanded green spaces, lakes, jogging tracks, and luxury amenities are designed to encourage a community-focused, active, and healthy lifestyle.
INVESTORS ANTICIPATE IMMINENT PHASE 2 LAUNCH
Phase 1 of The Oasis saw 250 villas in the Palmiera development sell out on the day of launch, with investors and prospective end users eagerly anticipating the next release of villas, expected in March 2024.
The new launch reflects the rapid growth phase Emaar are currently experiencing with an average of one new project launch anticipated each week; the latest being Parkside Hills; a premium apartment development in the prestigious Dubai Hills community, with the Parkside Hills complex very close to Dubai Hills Mall.
Investors looking to secure villas in the upcoming phase of The Oasis can register their interest by providing Expression of Interest (EOI) cheques ahead of the launch, to avoid missing out.
