Emaar: Value of ‘The Oasis’ development soars to $20bn as Phase 2 launch looms

Masterplan of Oasis by Emaar villa community Location of Oasis villa community

The Oasis by Emaar now boasts a 108% increase in its land space, with the total development value escalating from $9.2 billion to $20 billion

The $20 bn investment exemplifies Emaar’s objective of creating living spaces that combine luxury and sustainability, ...integrating opulent living with a greener future in Dubai’s dynamic landscape” — Mohammad Alabbar, Founder Emaar