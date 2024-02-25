GCRC's Mike Robinson Relaunches California Compassion in Birthday and Remission Celebration
Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles Corp. and founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center with his wife Anne Mari
Nanobles Announces Revolutionary Wellness Initiative with 1 Million mg CBD Giveaway to Celebrate Founder Mike Robinson's Birthday and Philosophy of Compassion
I believe in the transformative power of compassion and the healing potential of the endocannabinoid system. This giveaway is more than a gift; it's an invitation to join a movement toward wellness.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartening move that underscores the power of resilience and philanthropy, Mike Robinson, the esteemed founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), announces the relaunch of the California Compassion program. This initiative, which Robinson has championed for over a decade, is renowned for providing patients in need with accessible CBD and other cannabinoid-related products, embodying a beacon of hope for many facing health challenges.
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
Robinson, a globally recognized researcher and educator in cannabinoid medicine, has dedicated his career to advancing our understanding of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and its crucial role in maintaining health and well-being. His work, which spans educating medical professionals worldwide, including doctors and healthcare providers, has significantly contributed to integrating cannabinoid medicine into mainstream healthcare.
The relaunch of California Compassion coincides with a momentous period in Robinson's life, marking both his Birthday and the celebration of his remission from cancer. This dual celebration is not just a personal milestone for Robinson but also a testament to his enduring commitment to giving back to the community that has supported him through his journey.
"Surviving cancer and experiencing the profound benefits of cannabinoid therapy firsthand have only deepened my commitment to ensuring that those in need have access to these life-changing products," said Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles Corp and founder of GCRC. "The relaunch of California Compassion is more than just a program; it's a movement towards fostering a culture of giving within the cannabis industry." California Compassion has been instrumental in relieving thousands of patients, offering various products, including CBD oils, tinctures, and other cannabinoid formulations designed to address multiple medical conditions.
The program was built on compassion and love after Robinson brought his precious oils to the famed Godfather of Cannabis Compassion, Dennis Peron. Peron passed in January 2018; the co-author of California Proposition 215 is famous for work that dates back to the 70s to create the Cannabis industry across the US as it's known today. "I believe that financial constraints should not dictate access to health and wellness," says Robinson.
As Robinson continues to reignite this initiative, he calls upon the broader cannabis industry to embrace the spirit of philanthropy. "This is a call to action for my peers and the industry at large to join us in making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most," Robinson emphasizes. "Together, we can create a legacy of compassion that transcends our efforts."
Robinson has recently deployed his new entity, Endo Care Supply (ECS), out of Oklahoma, which gives consumers a fair shake at new and exciting types of non-THC products that balance the endocannabinoid system. Mike Robinson is well known for his trademarks "ECS Balance Control" and "Get Balanced," which are theories on how the Endocannabinoid System works and is maintained by several components of nature, which include hemp, diet, plus exercise.
The Endo Care System, as envisioned by Robinson, is a comprehensive approach to wellness that incorporates a variety of plants and supplements based on research by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard Medical School. "The Endocannabinoid System: A Potential Target for the Treatment of Various Diseases" was published over two years ago by the National Library of Medicine citing that "The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is primarily responsible for maintaining homeostasis, a balance in internal environment (temperature, mood, and immune system) and energy input and output in living, biological systems. In addition to regulating physiological processes, the ECS directly influences anxiety, feeding behavior/appetite, emotional behavior, depression, nervous functions, neurogenesis, neuroprotection, reward, cognition, learning, memory, pain sensation, fertility, pregnancy, and pre-and post-natal development."
"It's a blueprint for living that prioritizes the health of the endocannabinoid system, which plays a crucial role in regulating balance across the body's various biological processes." The researcher stated. His (ECS) entity will give patients a 1,000,000 mg giveaway of CBD in his birthday celebration and offers a 20% discount and 1 ounce of Free CBD with every purchase from February 29th to March 6th.
"I want to shower people with love and compassion for my Birthday; I want to give the world a present," said Mike Robinson, the Researcher OG known worldwide for his gruff nature that carries a message of love and healing."
"Mike is a pioneer; his trademarks on "ECS Balance Control" and "Get Balanced" were beyond interesting theories to put to paper and submit to the US Patent and Trademark Office. I'm sure there will be questions on some of this. These concepts underscore his holistic approach to health, emphasizing the critical role of natural foods, health gained from plants, diet, and exercise in maintaining our ECS health," stated David Uhalley, the co-founder of Nanobles Corporation with Robinson. Uhalley concentrates on Nanobles Corporation as the COO, the entity in a recent transformation, has now put a primary focus on Plant wellness and Food and Beverage flavorings, and the Trademarked Nano Cruelty-Free Preservative, or "Nano CFP," has quite a bit to say about the birthday giveaway and all of his partner's work."
"It's interesting to be a spectator in some of what Mike does and his confidant and partner in business. I work hard to ensure his brands are trademarked and proprietary in whatever entities he's creating, as Nanobles is the IP holding entity that ultimately owns them for his use. We have several others for outside parties, but we're concentrating on our upcoming product lines, a new website, and Mike's birthday and remission celebration. Watching him battle cancer again and win has been extraordinary; I'm privileged to be part of all of this."
"The launch of (ECS) Endo Care Supply is not just about providing products; it's about promoting a lifestyle that allows people to learn about the most important system in their bodies, one that most doctors are completely unaware of the Endocannabinoid System is a recent discovery of the early '90s, and it's components are being researched with discoveries by entities much like GCRC, we're still learning," stated the Researcher OG.
Robinson, an entrepreneur with multiple entities, has also eluded to ECS Destinations, an entity he's creating with an investment partner that allows patients to stay at destinations worldwide using his ECS Balance Control in the Endo Care System programs at the exotic places they're acquiring. "Funding is an issue we have with a lot of my creations and entities that plan to offer them - but we're working on curing that issue by showing a new type of Cannabis Industry to the world of investors that have put funds into the wrong places in the past" stated the confident researcher, formulator, and CEO.
"I want to shower people with love and compassion for my Birthday. I want to give the world a present," stated Mike Robinson, affectionately known as the Researcher OG for his impactful contributions to cannabinoid science and his unique blend of a gruff exterior with a core message of love and healing.
Robinson's latest venture and his philanthropic efforts through ECS Endo Care Supply will significantly impact the lives of many. By focusing on non-THC products that support the endocannabinoid system, Robinson continues to pioneer pathways toward holistic health and wellness, guided by a deep understanding of the therapeutic potential of plants and natural supplements. His creation, Nano Terps, has advanced, concentrating on ECS Balance Control and a healthy lifestyle.
Nanobles Corporation has granted partner Robinson the use of multitudes of trademarks that both Robinson and Uhalley filed over the years to advance his creations to the market. "It's about the consumer, the patient; if we don't free up the ability to get these inventions of Mike's made, we're not doing the world justice - our corporation wants to have a very defined path for the future," stated Uhalley.
His work, characterized by a blend of rigorous science and heartfelt compassion, continues to inspire and heal, offering a model of care that transcends conventional approaches to health and wellness.
The relaunch of California Compassion not only marks a new chapter in Robinson's mission to expand access to cannabinoid medicine but also serves as a shining example of how personal adversity can fuel a greater purpose. Through his leadership and the support of the cannabis community, Robinson continues to pave the way for a future where compassion and care are at the heart of the industry.
For more information about the California Compassion program and how to support this vital initiative, please visit his EndoCare Supply website.
About Mike Robinson
Mike Robinson, the CEO of Nanobles Corporation, is a leading figure in cannabinoid research and founded the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC). With a personal history of battling multiple cancers, severe epilepsy, chronic pain, and more, Robinson has a deep personal and professional commitment to advancing the understanding and application of cannabinoid medicine. As a former Director of the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine and one of High Time's Top 100 most influential people in Cannabis in 2021, Robinson's work spans research, education, and advocacy, aiming to improve lives worldwide through cannabinoid therapy.
About the Global Cannabinoid Research Center
The Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) is the forefront of cannabinoid research and education. It is dedicated to advancing knowledge of the endocannabinoid system and its potential in treating various medical conditions. Founded by Mike Robinson, GCRC collaborates with researchers, medical professionals, and industry experts worldwide to explore the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids and promote their integration into healthcare.
Mike Robinson
Global Cannabinoid Research Center
+1 805-617-9539
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter