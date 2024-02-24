Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) Showcases Revolutionary Home Selling System At NEW HOMES Certification Workshop

SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), a leader in innovative real estate solutions, is proud to announce its Home Selling System was featured at the NEW HOMES Certification Workshop hosted at Williams Homes Headquarters in Santa Clarita. This event marks a significant advancement in addressing the long-standing dilemma faced by new home builders and buyers, commonly known as the "Real Estate Catch-22".

The "Real Estate Catch-22" encapsulates the challenging decision buyers face: whether to buy a new home before selling their existing one. This predicament often leads to hesitation and delays, impacting both buyers and builders negatively. Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, was invited as a keynote speaker at the workshop to share his expertise and insights into overcoming this challenge.

During his presentation, Kusuma introduced the Guaranteed Sale Program, a cornerstone of YHSGR's Home Selling System, designed to alleviate the anxieties associated with the buying and selling process. This program guarantees the sale of a buyer's existing home, enabling them to move forward with purchasing a new construction home without the usual stress or uncertainty.

"Our Guaranteed Sale Program is a game-changer for both the real estate and new construction industries," said Rudy Lira Kusuma. "It eliminates the fear of being unable to sell an existing home, thereby accelerating the decision-making process for buyers and enhancing sales velocity for builders."

The NEW HOMES Certification Workshop provided a platform for real estate professionals to learn about cutting-edge strategies and tools to better serve clients in the new homes market. Kusuma's presentation was a highlight of the event, offering practical solutions and hope to agents, buyers, and builders alike.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to innovating the real estate market through solutions that benefit both buyers and sellers. The success of the Guaranteed Sale Program at the NEW HOMES Certification Workshop is a testament to YHSGR's dedication to this mission.

For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and the Guaranteed Sale Program, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in providing knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES for buying and selling homes. With a mission to positively impact lives through innovative systems and charitable giving, YHSGR is dedicated to ensuring a seamless and stress-free real estate experience for all clients.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
You just read:

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
