Elevating Women and Diversity in Banking and Financial Legal Services

Presented and hosted by the ABA Commission on Women in the Profession and co-sponsored by the ABA Litigation Section, this webinar explores the avenues for advancing diverse, young, and women lawyers within banking and financial services. Hear from legal counsel and law firm partners within this growing industry. A Q&A portion will follow this panel.

Moderated by LaFonda Willis, Banking and Financial Services Lawyer, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and Special Advisor to the ABA Commission on Women in the Profession.

Panelists