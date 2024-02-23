Elevating Women and Diversity in Banking and Financial Legal Services
Presented and hosted by the ABA Commission on Women in the Profession and co-sponsored by the ABA Litigation Section, this webinar explores the avenues for advancing diverse, young, and women lawyers within banking and financial services. Hear from legal counsel and law firm partners within this growing industry. A Q&A portion will follow this panel.
Moderated by LaFonda Willis, Banking and Financial Services Lawyer, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and Special Advisor to the ABA Commission on Women in the Profession.
Panelists
- Liz Davis, Partner and Co-Chair, Financial Services Practice, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Jonice Gray, Partner and Chair, Consumer Financial Services Practice, Paul Hastings LLP
- Amber Hay, Partner, Financial Services Partner, Arnold & Porter LLP
- Karyln Hunter, Counsel, Bank Activities Unit, FDIC
- Lisa Lanham, Shareholder, Financial Regulatory and Compliance Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP