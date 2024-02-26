Censinet Eliminates Security Questionnaires with Censinet Connect Copilot
Censinet AI Automatically Fills Out Any Questionnaire, Including the Overwhelming Number of Security Questionnaires Involved in the Risk Assessment Process
Censinet Connect Copilot will save our organization significant time and effort by eliminating the need to manually fill out the staggering amount of bespoke questionnaires we get every week,”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced at ViVE 2024 delivery of Censinet Connect Copilot, a new product innovation that eliminates the need to fill out questionnaires, including the overwhelming number of security questionnaires involved in the risk assessment intake process. Censinet Connect Copilot leverages artificial intelligence and previously completed questionnaires to automatically provide highly accurate and relevant answers to any incoming questionnaire sent by a healthcare or non-healthcare organization, solving one of the most significant pain points in cybersecurity across all industries.
— Bob Hackney, Chief Technology Officer at PerfectServe
“Censinet Connect Copilot revolutionizes the risk assessment process by eliminating security questionnaires, and further advances the Company’s goal to accelerate cyber risk reduction,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Today, cybersecurity and risk teams are forced to fill out an overwhelming number of security questionnaires – a highly-manual and universally disliked process. Censinet Connect Copilot takes the pain out of this process by automating the process of questionnaire completion, while, at the same time, keeping robust safeguards in place to ensure the sensitive data being shared is accurate and secure. It is important to remember that responsible use of AI is as a ‘Copilot’, not as an ‘Autopilot’.”
Unlike other AI tools to fill out security questionnaires, Censinet Connect Copilot enables cybersecurity and risk personnel to simply drag-and-drop any previously completed questionnaire or other source documentation (e.g., SOC-2, pen test results, policy documents) into Censinet Connect Copilot, and questionnaire responses are ready for review by the team and leadership in minutes.
“Censinet Connect Copilot will save our organization significant time and effort by eliminating the need to manually fill out the staggering amount of bespoke questionnaires we get every week,” said Bob Hackney, Chief Technology Officer at PerfectServe. “At the same time, all the safeguards built in that allow us to review and refine responses makes me comfortable that we still ultimately control how customers interact with our cyber data, and we can tailor which customers see what data or information.”
For a limited time, Censinet is making the Censinet Connect Copilot available at no cost to the more than 40,000 vendors and products in its Digital Risk CatalogTM. Organizations interested in learning more about Censinet Connect Copilot should contact info@censinet.com. In addition, meet with Censinet executives at ViVE 2024 at booth #2219 to see a demonstration of Censinet Connect Copilot in action.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn