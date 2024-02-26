Censinet Delivers Health Industry’s First Risk Register with Real-Time Enterprise and Ecosystem Orchestration
The Censinet Risk Register is purpose-built for healthcare in partnership with our customers,”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced at ViVE 2024 delivery of the health industry’s first risk register with real-time enterprise and ecosystem orchestration capabilities. The Censinet Risk Register automatically captures all risk assessment findings across the entire third-party and enterprise risk management ecosystem, and orchestrates the timely disposition of assessment findings with all internal stakeholders and third-party vendors.
— Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet
“The Censinet Risk Register is purpose-built for healthcare in partnership with our customers, said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Today, most risk registers are unwieldy and glorified portal spreadsheets, and create more complexity than they solve. Unlike these first generation approaches, the Censinet Risk Register delivers purpose-built workflow automation to orchestrate external and internal efforts to reduce third-party and enterprise risk across a healthcare organization – making it easier to see risk drivers in real time, and accelerating the closure of the risks that threaten patient care.”
The Censinet Risk Register automatically captures and centralizes all risk assessment findings from third-party Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) and enterprise Automated Action Plans. Additionally, the newly released Censinet Risk Register Dashboard summarizes all third-party and enterprise assessment activity in real-time, and delivers an intuitive view of the highest-priority cyber risk exposures across the organization with actionable insights to accelerate risk mitigation.
“Modern cybersecurity and risk teams need a Risk Register that is both comprehensive yet simple to use,” said George Carion, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Cedars-Sinai Health System. “The Censinet Risk Register enables our team to engage and enfranchise key stakeholders across the organization to manage third-party and enterprise risk, and, ultimately, ensure the highest-priority risks to patient care are mitigated in a timely manner.”
The interactive Risk Register Dashboard summarizes open findings in the Censinet Risk Register and delivers actionable insight in real-time for targeted risk reduction, including interactive and customizable views with various filters, enabling a focus on specific areas (i.e. risk priority, category, or responsible party); support for multiple data formats, facilitating easy sharing and reporting to internal stakeholders and the Board; and user guidance to ensure accuracy, completeness, and reliability of insights.
Healthcare organizations interested in learning more about the new Censinet Risk Register should contact info@censinet.com. In addition, meet with Censinet executives at ViVE 2024 at booth #2219 to see a demonstration of the Censinet Risk Register and Dashboard.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn