Rudy Lira Kusuma Named Among Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders Of Influence: Thriving In Their 40s

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leading real estate brokerage known for its innovative approach to buying and selling homes, is proud to announce that CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma has been recognized as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s for 2023.

This prestigious list celebrates top professionals in Los Angeles who have made significant impacts in their respective fields while demonstrating exemplary leadership, commitment, and innovation. Rudy Lira Kusuma’s inclusion in this list underscores his exceptional contributions to the real estate industry and the Los Angeles community.

Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has been at the forefront of the real estate industry since 2007. Under his leadership, the company has grown exponentially, offering unparalleled service and performance guarantees to clients. Kusuma's visionary approach has not only driven his company’s success but also positively influenced the real estate sector at large.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s list is a recognition of the city’s most esteemed professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their careers. Rudy's innovative strategies and commitment to excellence have set a new standard in the industry, making him a deserving recipient of this honor.

Rudy Lira Kusuma’s recognition is based on his impactful contributions to the profession and the community. The selection process, conducted by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s editorial department, highlights nominees who have not only excelled in their professional endeavors but also significantly contributed to the betterment of the Los Angeles area.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized among such distinguished professionals. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. Together, we are committed to innovating and leading with integrity, making a positive difference in the lives of our clients and the community,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Carsten Phillips Inc. DBA Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in providing top-notch real estate services with performance guarantees. Founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, the company has revolutionized the real estate market by prioritizing customer satisfaction and innovative solutions. With a mission to impact lives positively, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the industry.

This press release celebrates Rudy Lira Kusuma’s outstanding achievements and his role as a transformative leader in the real estate industry. For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and its services, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

