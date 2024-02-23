Scorpius Space Launch Company Achieves Historic Milestone as First Commercial Company to Land a System on the Moon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scorpius Space Launch Company (SSLC), a pioneering leader in the commercial space industry, has etched its name in history as the first-ever commercial company to successfully land their Type V propellant tanks on the moon. This monumental achievement marks a significant leap forward in the realm of space exploration, opening new frontiers for scientific discovery, resource utilization, and future human colonization of celestial bodies.
The historic lunar landing occurred on February 22, 2024, at 3:24 PM PST with the SSLC PRESSURMAXX TYPE V all-carbon composite propellant tanks feeding the Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRWY) Nova-C lander’s engine. The mission began at Cape Canaveral, Florida where a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket launched the lunar vehicle. The Nova-C lander utilizes a liquid oxygen/liquid methane pressure-fed engine. Both propellant tanks are PRESSURMAXX composite liner-less Type V tanks manufactured by SSLC. These fuels are non-toxic and burn clean. The module touching down on the moon's surface was the result of meticulous planning, rigorous testing, and tireless dedication by Intuitive Machines, utilizing this most advanced tank technology currently available and built by Scorpius Space Launch Company's team of experts, enabling this extraordinary feat.
The moment the Nova-C landing module separated from the primary rocket, the tank systems successfully turned on and subsequently supported an engine commissioning burn, two trajectory correction maneuvers and a lunar orbit insertion burn at full pressure and maximum thrust. SSLC’s composite tanks achieved a Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) of 9, which is the highest level on NASA’s scale of 1 to 9.
SSLC’s historic achievement paves the way for sustainable lunar exploration and the establishment of lunar bases, representing a significant milestone in humanity's quest to explore and colonize outer space.
Inspiring Future Generations, Scorpius Space Launch Company is committed to inspiring and educating future generations through this achievement, promoting STEM education, and fostering an appreciation for space exploration.
As Trent Martin, Intuitive Machines’ Vice President of Lunar Access, has stated earlier:” SSLC’s PRESSURMAXX composite liner-less tanks have optimized performance on Intuitive Machines’ first mission to the Moon. The tanks SSLC created weigh significantly less than traditional options, enabling Intuitive Machines to deliver more mass to the lunar surface that will pave the path for humanity’s sustainable return to the Moon.”
Markus Rufer, CEO of Scorpius Space Launch Company, expressed their pride and gratitude for the resolute team that made this groundbreaking mission possible: "This historic accomplishment reaffirms SSLC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and commercial spaceflight. We are excited to contribute to the global effort of exploring our celestial neighbor, the moon, and look forward to supporting the upcoming IM-2 and IM-3 missions with our Type V pressure vessel technology."
The success of Scorpius Space Launch's lunar landing mission represents a significant milestone for the commercial space industry and reinforces the importance of private sector innovation in advancing space exploration. As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, the company remains dedicated to forging ahead in its mission to make space more accessible and to continue contributing to humanity's journey beyond our home planet.
For more information about Scorpius Space Launch and its historic lunar landing mission, please visit scorpius.com
