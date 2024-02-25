Come Celebrate Women at Jane on Montana Ave March 9th The Sweetest Shopping Party

Love to Celebrate Women...Attend The Sweetest Shopping Party at Jane on March 9th at 2pm www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com JANE opened her doors in 2008, We are best known for our trendy collection of clothing for all the occasions in your life. wwwJaneofTarzana.com 1607 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Love to Dine with your girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Love to Dine with your girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You www.TheRoséSocialClub.com For the past three years, Recruiting for Good has been creating and sponsoring The Sweetest Women's Month Parties; come celebrate happy hour at your favorite spots and discover LA's Best Dishes www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is Celebrating Launching Girls Design Tomorrow and The Rosé Social Club with The Sweetest Beauty Dining Shopping Parties.

Peggy thank you for allowing me to host a sweet shopping party at Jane and Celebrate Women Too!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund and support sweet girl inspired causes, contests, and parties.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!"Companies that retain Recruiting for Good to help fund sweet girl inspired causes ( Girls Design Tomorrow ); and experiences that change lives.Recruiting for Good is launching The Rosé Social Club to inspire participation in referral program; help fund girl inspired causes and reward fine dining.To Celebrate Women's Month, Girls Design Tomorrow, and The Rosé Social Club; Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest parties in MarchCarlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good and Shop attend The Sweetest Shopping Party at Jane on Montana Avenue, March 9th 2-3pm; enjoy sweet surprises."AboutJANE opened her doors in 2008, We are best known for our trendy collection of clothing for all the occasions in your life and excellent customer care. You will find a beautiful collection of jewelry to compliment not only what you wear but also what you own. Jane has a well-curated collection of gifts for everyone on your list. Gift wrapping is complimentary. We receive new items weekly. All at affordable prices. Come visit . . . you won’t be disappointed! www.JaneofTarzana.com 1607 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403Finally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy the finest restaurants on The Westside. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders; created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs, are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences). Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play'Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!'Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

