GatorPAC Endorses Sandy Smith as the ONLY America First Candidate in North Carolina Congressional District 1 Race

Sandy Smith is the ONLY America First candidate in the North Carolina Congressional District 1 race. GatorPAC is proud to endorse her campaign. We are confidant she'll support President Trump's Agenda”
— Colonel Rob Maness, retired, Chairman
ROCKVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GatorPAC, a political action committee dedicated to promoting America First policies, is proud to announce its endorsement of Sandy Smith in the North Carolina Congressional District 1 race. Smith is the ONLY candidate in the race who is committed to supporting President Trump's America First agenda and getting our nation back on track to being the free and prosperous Constitutional Republic it is meant to be.

As a grassroots organization, GatorPAC carefully evaluates candidates based on their stance on key issues and their dedication to putting America first. After thorough consideration, GatorPAC has determined that Sandy Smith is the clear choice for North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Smith's unwavering support for President Trump's America First agenda, coupled with her strong conservative values, make her the ideal candidate to represent the people of North Carolina.

GatorPAC is confident that Sandy Smith will be a strong advocate for the people of North Carolina and will work tirelessly to advance policies that prioritize the interests of American citizens. With her deep understanding of the issues facing our nation and her commitment to upholding the Constitution, Smith is the candidate who will truly put America first. GatorPAC is proud to stand behind her and encourages all voters in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District to support her campaign.

GatorPAC's endorsement of Sandy Smith is a testament to her dedication to the America First movement and her unwavering commitment to serving the people of North Carolina. With her as their representative, the people of North Carolina can be confident that their voices will be heard and their interests will be protected. GatorPAC urges all voters to join them in supporting Sandy Smith as the ONLY America First candidate in the North Carolina Congressional District 1 race. Together, we can make America great again.

