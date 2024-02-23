Refining NaXum's Toolbox for a Smoother Experience
In NaXum's ongoing evolution, a skilled team is reshaping user interactions.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In NaXum's ongoing evolution, a skilled team is reshaping user interactions. Updates from redesigned pages to multilingual features aim to enhance the overall experience.
Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, has diligently tested and fixed issues in crucial tools, resulting in the seamless operation of the Webinar Video, Lead Rotator, and Add Account tools.
Marwan Muhammad, a Commissions Engineer, introduced a multi-language feature in Money Admin, enabling easy navigation of the Run Live, Run Multiple Commissions, Top Earners & Clawback Tool, Minimum Rank & Upline Report, Autoship & Sponsor Change, Dashboard & Transaction Report pages.
Chinazamekpere Chimbo, another Commissions Engineer, extended the multi-language touch to Money Admin, ensuring clarity for the Minimum Rank & Upline Report, Autoship & Sponsor Change, Dashboard & Transaction Report, Payout Tool, & Configuration.
Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, integrated NMI into the Saving of Billing Info and Upgrade Plan modules, streamlining these processes.
Norf Almonicar, a Core Tech Engineer, focused on Contacts - Manage Actions, ensuring its functionality and dynamism through API integration.
Kayes Ibna Qayum, a Mobile App Engineer, coded the Admin Page and seamlessly linked buttons to their respective modules, facilitating easy navigation.
Abdullah Hamdy, a Core Tech Engineer, embedded an Unsubscribe Email link in the email templates on the External Page, granting users more control.
Erwin John Ibañez, a Commissions Engineer, updated the Enrollment Tree and Placement Tree, ensuring their dynamism. Additionally, he coded the functionality of Upload, integrating necessary APIs.
Rey Abao, another Commissions Engineer, introduced the multi-language feature to the W9 Report & Historical Commission in the Money Admin section.
These enhancements underscore NaXum's dedication to providing a smoother, more accessible toolbox. As the team continues refining and expanding capabilities, the goal remains to uphold a seamless and efficient experience. Anticipate more updates as we work towards improving interactions with NaXum.
Freeman Kirby
NaXum Online Marketing Systems
+1 713-867-7999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube